– As noted, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith today. Footage of Roman Reigns on the show is now available, including Reigns revealing his Top 5 Super Bowl Contenders for this season. You can check out those clips below. For his A-list of his Top 5 Super Bowl Contenders, Reigns listed the following picks:

1. 49ers

2. Chiefs

3. Eagles

4. Bengals

5. Bills





Also, in another clip released by First Take, Smith chats with Paul Heyman while holding Reigns’ belts. After kissing up to Heyman, Smith says he’s going to take Heyman’s job and become his successor as the new wise man to Reigns.