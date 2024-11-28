– During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns addressed his WWE schedule and how often fans can expect him on Monday Night Raw, which moves to Netflix in January. Reigns noted that he will be featured on the Monday Night Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Roman Reigns on his 2025 schedule for WWE and how often he will appear on Raw: “I’m not exactly sure. Honestly, I’m just trying to get to the premiere, I’m on the premiere. I don’t think I can share too much more than that at this point. We haven’t scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from Rumble forward.”

On WWE possibly having edgier content with Raw moving to Netflix: “That’s something that has not even crossed my mind … I don’t ever sit there and think like, ‘Man, how can I drop an F-bomb or how can a cigar being in my hand make me look cooler?’ We’re at a point where I say the word ‘Yeet’ and it gets a crazy pop … I just don’t see the point or the need at this point, but if we feel that need, then yes, I feel like I can make that happen too.”

Roman Reigns will be leading The OG Bloodline and CM Punk against The Bloodline this weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. They will be competing in the men’s WarGames match. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The premium live event will be held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.