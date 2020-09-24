Roman Reigns Interview, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn & More Set For Tomorrow’s Smackdown

WWE has a couple of matches and a Roman Reigns interview for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Reigns will have an in-ring interview addressing his match with Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

In addition, Jeff Hardy will face Sami Zayn ahead of their triple threat match with AJ Styles for Hardy’s Intercontinental Championship at the show. ALexa Bliss will also battle Lacey Evans. The previews read:

Roman Reigns set for in-ring interview ahead of WWE Clash of Champions

The Universal Champion once again teams up with his cousin Jey Uso before the two battle at WWE Clash of Champions. Catch WWE action on WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Two nights before The Bloodline goes to battle, Roman Reigns will share his side of the story on his relationship with Jey Uso before their Universal Title Match.

The cousins have teamed up for a pair of wins over Sheamus & King Corbin in recent weeks on the blue brand, but the possible rifts in the relationship have bubbled up. After last week’s Samoan Street Fight win, an icy staredown from The Big Dog followed what originally appeared to be a heartfelt celebration between Reigns and Uso.

With WWE Clash of Champions on the horizon, what will Reigns have to say before stepping into the ring with family?

Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to hear the latest from the Universal Champion.

Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn to go head-to-head before WWE Clash of Champions

Before they share the ring with AJ Styles at WWE Clash of Champions, Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn will face off in a non-title match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Controversy continued to find Zayn last week on the blue brand, as The Great Liberator’s pin was called off due to him grasping Styles’ tights during the maneuver. The Phenomenal One capitalized on the distracted Zayn and secured a roll-up win of his own. The chaotic situation surrounding the Intercontinental Title continued, as The Charismatic Enigma then entered to attack both competitors and lay down a challenge for the pay-per-view event.

Who will leave the blue brand with the upper hand before the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Winner Take All Ladder Match on Sunday?

Catch the showdown Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Alexa Bliss to take on Lacey Evans after last week’s Sister Abigail attack

Alexa Bliss will battle Lacey Evans on Friday Night SmackDown following Bliss’ shocking Sister Abigail attack on The Sassy Southern Belle last week.

The Fiend continues to have some sort of hold over Bliss, as the energetic Superstar has snapped into a trance multiple times in recent weeks. After falling to Nikki Cross, Evans uttered The Fiend’s name, and Bliss once again fell into a hypnosis-like state before dishing out the Sister Abigail.

Will Bliss be able to stay focused on the match? Or will a stronger force pull her in another direction?

Catch the bout between Bliss and Evans on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.