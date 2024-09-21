Roman Reigns Meets Up With Cody Rhodes At Georgia Tech On WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a summit at Georgia Tech in a video that aired on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Reigns and Rhodes are uneasy allies as they prepare to team up against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood, and the vignette aired on Friday’s show in which they attempted to get past their differences and find common ground.

Reigns talked about how Georgia Tech was his field and thus Georgia was his, while Rhodes countered that it was his home. Reigns said that the new Bloodline took everything from him and that he has nothing to lose, while the pressure was on Rhodes. He said he would have Rhodes’ back but that once things were over, he was coming for what was his.