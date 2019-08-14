WWE News: Roman Reigns Praises Buddy Murphy After Their Match, Video Highlights of Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineups For NXT and NXT UK

– After their match on last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, Roman Reigns showed respect for Buddy Murphy on Twitter, prasing his ability and saying they would meet again in the ring.

He wrote: “Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut”

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Ilja Dragunov and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey.

– Tonight’s episode of NXT will feature The Forgotten Sons vs. Breezango and Jordan Myles vs. Cameron Grimes in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals.

– WWE has released the following video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live: