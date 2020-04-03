wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Surprises Fan Who Had WrestleMania 36 Tickets
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns surprised 15-year-old Anthony Primavera, a kidney disease patient who undergoes regular dialysis, at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida earlier this week.
Primavera had tickets to WrestleMania 36 and he was disappointed the event was canceled and Reigns pulled out of his match against Goldberg. The hospital contacted Reigns, who agreed to surprise Primavera.
You can watch the surprise in the video below.
