Roman Reigns Threatens Rowan Following Smackdown Revelation
August 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns is ready to unleash some justice on Rowan after Buddy Murphy fingered the latter as Reigns’ attacked on Smackdown. After Murphy said that Rowan was the man responsible for the hit-and-run attack on Raw, Reigns took to Twitter to promise he would get an apology and explanation from Rowan one way or the other:
Looks like I had to beat a confession out of @WWE_Murphy, I’ll have no problem beating an explanation and an apology out of you. @ERICKROWAN #SDLive
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 7, 2019
