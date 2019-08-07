wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Threatens Rowan Following Smackdown Revelation

August 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns wwe Smackdown

– Roman Reigns is ready to unleash some justice on Rowan after Buddy Murphy fingered the latter as Reigns’ attacked on Smackdown. After Murphy said that Rowan was the man responsible for the hit-and-run attack on Raw, Reigns took to Twitter to promise he would get an apology and explanation from Rowan one way or the other:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Rowan, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading