Ron Killings Recalls Meeting Jack Crockett While In Jail, Getting Into Wrestling After

Ron Killings recently reflected on his origins in wrestling, noting that it came after meeting Jack Crockett during his last stint in jail. Killings did a few stints in incarceration after graduating college for selling drugs and he spoke with Daniel Sadoh for a new interview, during which he looked back at how meeting the NWA’s Jack Crockett eventually led to him getting into the business. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On meeting Crockett: “Last time I got locked up, it was like 12 months. My sister brought my pictures down just to keep my spirits up. Deputy Carr and Deputy Williams, I won’t forget them, they saw the pictures. Kid and play, Evander Holyfield, Tupac, Eazy E. They saw all these pictures. He said, ‘Man, we need to find somebody that got some money that’ll invest in you.’ They said, ‘You ever heard of Jack Crockett?’ He said, ‘They’re the ones that started NWA in the south.’ Last time I got locked up, I met Jack Crockett in there. By the time he introduced me and Crockett, he said, ‘When you get out, give me a call, I’m going to give you a job.’ I was done with the streets.”

On eventually contacting Crockett and getting into wrestling: “I remember going to the first time going to a wrestling ring in Charlotte, I ate that s**t up. I’m talking about learning to take a bump, learning how to do headlocks, learning how to do this and do that, man. I’m still on motherf**king house arrest the whole time. I was on probation for ten years. I was a YN because I was immature. Nobody has the handbook to life, nobody. It doesn’t come with one. So, like, you either learn, talk, follow, or lead. Sometime we do all of the above until we find out who the f**k we are.