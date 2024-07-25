Ronda Rousey Announces Pregnancy With Second Child at SDCC

– As first reported by People, forrmer WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne announced that they are expecting their second child together. Rousey shared the news while taking part in a panel earlier today during the San Diego Comic-Con, where Rousey was promoting her new Kickstarter campaign for her graphic novel project, Expecting the Unexpected.

This will be Rousey’s second child with her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne. Their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, is two years old. They welcomed La’akea in 2021. Rousey is also the stepmother of Browne’s two older sons from a previous marriage.

Ronda Rousey spoke to panel moderator, former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista, on the announcement during today’s event. Rousey previously departed from WWE last year following her match with Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam. Baszler beat Rousey in her last match. You can view some photos of Rousey, visibly pregnant and sporting her baby bump at Comic-Con, courtesy of SEScoops, below: