– Kickstarter for the new graphic novel project from former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey, Expecting the Unexpected, is now live. The new comic project features art by Mike Deodato, with Rousey serving as the writer and Axel Alonzo as the editor.

As noted, Rousey also held a panel earlier today at the San Diego Comic-Con, where she sat down with former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) to discuss the project.

Within minutes of its launch, the Kickstarter for the graphic novel has already reached over $6,800 of its initial $20,000 pledge goal.