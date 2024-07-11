Ronda Rousey Set to Chat With Dave Bautista for Panel at SDCC

– Former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey will be sitting down with former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista for a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Rousey will be discussing her debut graphic novel, Expecting the Unexpected, and their journeys in and out of the ring. Here are all the details:

Ronda Rousey’s Comic Debut with AWA

Thursday July 25, 2024 10:00am – 11:00am PD

Room 6A Be treated to an action-packed, candid conversation between UFC and WWE champion, former Judoka, and actress Ronda Rousey and actor/producer and former WWE superstar Dave Bautista as they discuss Ronda’s debut graphic novel Expecting the Unexpected and their journeys after stepping out of the ring. Eisner Award–winning artist Mike Deodato, Jr., and AWA chief creative officer Axel Alonso will also join in to celebrate the book’s Kickstarter launch and the innovative creative process behind this powerful project.

Rousey will also be taking part in an autograph signing in the Sails Pavilion that same day from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm PDT. She’ll be signing with Expecting the Unexpected artist Mike Deodato, Jr.