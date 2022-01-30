wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Comments on Returning to WWE At Royal Rumble

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey has issued a statement on her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble last night. Rousey, who won the women’s Rumble at the PPV, posted to Instagram to talk about her plans to return, writing:

“I just had a baby 4 months ago…. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022

Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before.
But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us.
Now it’s my turn.”

Rousey is announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

