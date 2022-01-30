wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
Ms. Royal Rumble 2022 herself, Ronda Rousey, will make her return to WWE Raw this week. WWE has announced that Rousey will appear on Monday’s show in Cincinnati, Ohio to address her return and win at the Royal Rumble:
The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for the first time in nearly three years!
Hear what @RondaRousey will have to say following her epic #RoyalRumble victory tomorrow night! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DBSgNCpQe
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
