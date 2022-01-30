wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Ms. Royal Rumble 2022 herself, Ronda Rousey, will make her return to WWE Raw this week. WWE has announced that Rousey will appear on Monday’s show in Cincinnati, Ohio to address her return and win at the Royal Rumble:

