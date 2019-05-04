Ronda Rousey Discusses Broken Finger During The Late Show Appearance, Says She Needs to ‘Get Better at Faking It’

– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to promote the release of Mortal Kombat 11. You can check out a video on her segment for her appearance this week below, along with some highlights.

During the chat, Ronda Rousey was asked by Colbert about her broken finger. Rousey stated, “I need to get better at faking it.” She noted the injury was from her main event match at WrestleMania 35. She added, “This is from the main event at WrestleMania. I don’t if I can swear here, but there was a point in the match where where I was teasing that I was going to throw a girl through a table, and then I went, ‘Tables are for b****es!’ And I threw the table.”

She added on the spot that led to her injury, “I was coming in hot, and I started punching. And sometimes you catch a pinky with an elbow. I remember looking at my hand and seeing I had six knuckles. I was like, ‘Man, I have to punch so much more after this.'”

Rousey also discussed playing the role of Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11, which is available now.