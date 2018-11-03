Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plugs Topping Top 100 List, Punishment Martinez Comments on His NXT Debut, and Elias Provides a Special Music Lesson

November 3, 2018
Ronda Rousey WWE Evolution

– WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey posted the following tweet this week on topping the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 100 list.

– NXT released a short backstage promo from Punishment Martinez after making his live NXT event debut in Fort Pierce, Florida. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video clip from This Week in WWE showing Elias giving a special private music lesson to WWE Universe member Rayce Thompson. You can check out that video below.

Elias, Punishment Martinez, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

