WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plugs Topping Top 100 List, Punishment Martinez Comments on His NXT Debut, and Elias Provides a Special Music Lesson

– WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey posted the following tweet this week on topping the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 100 list.

Humbled by being selected No. 1 in the @OfficialPWI “Women’s 100.” So many talented women could have been chosen. I’m grateful for them all! https://t.co/q2aAuN3Tsg pic.twitter.com/xfgEBhMdsY — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 2, 2018

– NXT released a short backstage promo from Punishment Martinez after making his live NXT event debut in Fort Pierce, Florida. You can check out that video below.

After his NXT Live Event debut in #NXTFtPierce, we caught up with @RealPunishment and got his reactions. pic.twitter.com/tvpYoNwBQT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2018

– WWE released a video clip from This Week in WWE showing Elias giving a special private music lesson to WWE Universe member Rayce Thompson. You can check out that video below.