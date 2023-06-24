Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Unify Women’s Tag Titles on WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan Makes Return

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Champions after they beat Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre on Smackdown, only to be confronted by Liv Morgan’s return. Rousey and Baszler defeated Fyre and Dawn on Friday’s show to unify the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Baszler made Fyre tap out for the win.

After the match, Rousey got on the microphone and asked why Raquel Rodriguez was at ringside. Rodriguez came into the ring and said that she wanted the rematch that they (meaning Rodriguez and Morgan) never lost. Morgan then came out to the ring and joined her partner in staring Rousey and Baszler down.

No word on when the match between the two may take place.