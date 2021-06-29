Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Release Pokemon-Inspired Gender Reveal Video

As previously reported, Ronda Rousey announced back in April that she and husband Travis Browne are expecting their first child, with Rousey due to give birth in September.

In a new video on Rousey’s YouTube channel, the couple put together a Pokemon-inspired general reveal, announcing that they’re expecting a baby girl.

“Our gender reveal is finally here. We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that. So we’re keeping it simple. We’re keeping it safe. We’re keeping it Browsey Acres style,” Rousey said prior to revealing the gender.

You can watch the video below.