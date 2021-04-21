Ronda Rousey Announces She Is Pregnant

Ronda Rousey posted a new video to her Youtube channel announcing that she and husband Travis Browne are expecting their first child. Ronda Rousey said that she is four months pregnant, which means that the baby will be due around September. She plans to reveal the gender later on.

She said: “Pow! I’m four months pregnant? What? You didn’t even know last four months! Woo! Yeah, I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months! Woo! Baby bump! I can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off. And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later. Here you go! Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point. Yeah, we’re really excited. Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon.”