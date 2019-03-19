WWE News: Ronda Rousey Challenges WWE to Fire Her, Charlotte Flair and Girl Up Video

– Following last night’s segment on Raw, WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey wrote a tweet, challenging WWE to fire her, adding that they can’t control her. You can read out what she wrote on Twitter below.

“WWE can fire me whenever they want. They can’t control me with this job. WWE can’t control me with hired [email protected] can go ahead and fine me however much they want. They can’t control me with money. Here’s a recap for those who missed the action tonight.”

After Ronda Rousey defeated Dana Brooke by submission on Raw, Rousey refused to let go of the hold. Then, after she went up to her husband Travis Browne after the match, a member of security grabbed her arm, and she attacked them. When another security person pulled her off, Browne grabbed the man in question and knocked him down. Browne then pulled Rousey over the guard rail, and they exited through the crowd.

– WWE released its latest video with Girl Up. This week’s video features Charlotte Flair and Girl Up recognizing Irena Sadler and Serena Williams. You can check out that video below.