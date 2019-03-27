Rosa Mendes On If She Has Any Regrets Over Infamous Crush on Paige Storyline From Total Divas

In an interview with 411’s Gerry Strauss and the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast (which you can listen to below), former WWE star Rosa Mendes was asked about the infamous crush on Paige storyline from Total Divas. She was asked if she felt the story crossed a line or was disingenuous in any way.

“I was really lost at that time in my life, and I really did not know what I wanted,” Rosa said. “So like, I feel like, um, I feel like, yeah, I kind of wish that I didn’t come out like that, ya know what I mean? Because I was lost, and that should have been something personal that I was dealing with on my own, but you’re on reality TV, so you kind of have to throw it all out there, know what I mean? That’s the one thing about reality TV, you have to just kind of go with the flow, and whatever you are feeling in the moment, you just, ya know, have to be public about it.”

When asked if she felt any pressure to go outside of her comfort zone with Paige, she said she didn’t.

“No! I thought Paige was beautiful and I thought, ya know, let’s let the world know that I think you’re beautiful,” she said. “It wasn’t a big deal at the time. But then when I watched it back, I was like, ohhh, woahhh [laughing], yeah, that wasn’t one of my proudest moments [laughing].”

And with a chuckle, she also urged fans to not go back and watch that episode.

“Well, I’m glad that it’s in the history books. Guys, do not watch that, OK? [laughing] I’m an entrepreneur, very serious mother now, and very successful, so you can leave that down back there, you don’t have to watch that episode, OK? [laughing]”

In the full interview, Rosa talks about her time in WWE, online criticism of her wrestling, her crush on Paige story on Total Divas, her first meeting with Vince McMahon, who she was closest with backstage in WWE, whether she will retire, how she would fit into the current WWE women’s division, and more.

On if she wanted to be more of a wrestler and more in the title picture in WWE (1:15)

On how she’d fit into the modern WWE women’s division (5:00)

On she was closest with in WWE (7:15)

On Total Divas cementing bonds between women in WWE (9:45)

On being single and meeting someone when you work all the time (12:00)

On what made her uncomfortable on Total Divas (13:20)

On the crush on Paige story from Total Divas (15:20)

On her first meeting with Vince McMahon (17:50)

On where the Adam Rose storyline was supposed to go before she got pregnant (19:30)

On the character she wanted to do in WWE after pregnancy (21:30)

On WWE’s Saudi Arabia deal (23:50)

On if she’s proud of any of her WWE matches, her regrets, and her tough recovery impacting her daughter, and if she will retire (27:00)

