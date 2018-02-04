Rosemary Reportedly Injured at AAW Event

According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Impact Wrestling’s Rosemary suffered a knee injury and had to be helped to the back at last night’s AAW Chaos event. The site reports that after a kick exchange, that Rosemary went down. And rolled to the outside for an extended period of time before they went to a quick finish. The site also reports that she cannot put weight on her knee and the fear is that she has suffered a serious knee injury. The injury has not been confirmed by Rosemary or Impact Wrestling.