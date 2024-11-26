Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans Set for Countdown to TNA Turning Point

– TNA Wrestling announced a Triple Threat Match for the Knockouts division for the Countdown to TNA Turning Point on November 29. Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans is scheduled for the event. The Countdown show will stream live on TNA+ at 6:30 pm EST during WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone

* TNA Knockouts Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Laredo Kid

* No Disqualification Match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA

* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Countdown to TNA Turning Point: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans