wrestling / News
Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans Set for Countdown to TNA Turning Point
– TNA Wrestling announced a Triple Threat Match for the Knockouts division for the Countdown to TNA Turning Point on November 29. Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans is scheduled for the event. The Countdown show will stream live on TNA+ at 6:30 pm EST during WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards
* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone
* TNA Knockouts Championship Two of Three Falls Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Laredo Kid
* No Disqualification Match: Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
* The Hardy Boys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA
* Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Countdown to TNA Turning Point: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
BREAKING: @WeAreRosemary vs. @XiaBrookside vs. @SavannahEvansNV will go down at Countdown to #TNATurningPoint on November 29 LIVE on TNA+ at the special start time of 6:30pm ET from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC
Get tickets: https://t.co/x7QQ2f18JN pic.twitter.com/0KySxDUmBT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Randy Savage’s Trust Issues With Other Wrestlers
- Some Talent In WWE Reportedly Frustrated Over New Policy Regarding Comped Tickets
- More Backstage Notes From AEW Full Gear, Darby Allin Car Crash, Plans for Big Boom AJ’s Match
- Kurt Angle Wasn’t Happy With How the Main Event Mafia Played Out