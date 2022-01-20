wrestling / News
Ross and Marshall Von Erich Test Positive For COVID-19, Match Pulled From Tomorrow’s Show
In posts on Twitter, Ross and Marshall Von Erich revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and their match at MLW Blood & Thunder was pulled. The show happens tomorrow night at Gilley’s in downtown Dallas. It would have featured the Von Erichs challenge 5150 for the MLW Tag Team titles.
Ross wrote: “Announcement: My brother and I are covid positive and unfortunately won’t be able to make the Dallas show Jan 22. Ruled medically unable to perform by @MLW medical staff. I’m sincerely sorry to all the fans who bought a ticket to see us. Please enjoy the show, see y’all in March.”
Marshall added: “Completely devastated. Found out I won’t be able to wrestle tomorrow night because we tested positive for Covid. Never been so prepared for a match in my life. This one hurts, I feel gutted. I was so excited to see everybody it’s been to long but I can’t now. I love you Texas.”
