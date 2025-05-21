Rossy Ogawa Wants Utami Hayashishita To Have A Toned Body, Comments on Mayu Iwatani Leaving STARDOM

In an interview with Sports Graphic Number, Rossy Ogawa spoke about Mayu Iwatani leaving STARDOM for Marigold and questioned the physical fitness of Utami Hayashishita. He noted that Utami needs to have a ‘toned body’ because he doesn’t ‘approve of a fat wrestler.’ Here are highlights:

On Iwatani leaving STARDOM for Marigold: “Whatever she does, there will always be people who say something. People may ask if it was decided beforehand, but that’s a stupid question. She properly announced her departure. With the current contract system, it’s over when the contract expires. It’s not the same as using the wrestler forever or looking after them. (Mayu) Iwatani said, ‘Marigold is my family, and STARDOM is my company.’ STARDOM, which has many wrestlers and only performs their roles, must have run out of things for Iwatani to do. Of course, there were probably attempts to keep her, but there was nothing motivating her anymore. She would have had better conditions at STARDOM. She’d get a salary, there would be less work, it would be easier. But because there are so many of them, it’s hard to tell when someone’s gone. Even if you’re just one of several top wrestlers, you need to always be at the center of attention.”

On Utami Hayashishita: “She (Utami Hayashishita) has already bloomed once in STARDOM. I think she has a sense of mission for the organization, but it is difficult for her to bloom a second time. Personally, I want to see her show a toned body as a wrestler. It’s not like the Showa era, so I’m not saying that just because she’s a pro wrestler, she should drink and eat a lot. But I don’t approve of a fat wrestler.”