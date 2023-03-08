Roxanne Perez Collapses, Stretchered Out After Defending Title At NXT Roadblock

Roxanne Perez retained the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Roadblock, but she collapsed and was stretchered out after the match. Perez defended the title against Meiko Satomura on Tuesday’s special themed episode of NXT in a match that had a length overrun. Satomura punished Perez with repeated kicks throughout the match and at one point Perez went for a Pop Rocks on the ringside floor, but Satomura held onto the apron and Roxy hit the floor hard.

After Perez won the match with a rollup, she got a show of respect from Satomura. Perez then collapsed and officials came out, checking on her before calling for an EMT. Shawn Michaels came out with the paramedics and Booker T, Perez’s mentor, came to ring from the commentary booth. Perez was being described as non-responsive and was stretchered out of the arena to an ambulance, with cameras following the whole way until the show ended in the parking lot.

It’s not clear what Perez’s condition is and WWE has not confirmed whether it’s an angle or not, though one would imagine it is based on the way the match was laid out and the cameras staying with her in the overrun period. It’s also not clear what this means for NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1st, where one would expect that Perez would be defending the NXT Women’s Championship.