Roxanne Perez On How Booker T’s School Helped Her Prepare For WWE

Roxanne Perez is a featured star on WWE NXT television, and she recently discussed how her time in Booker T’s school and promotion prepared her for that. Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE and talked about the intricacies of everything you have to stay cognizant of when you’re on camera, and noted that her time in Reality of Wrestling helped prepare her for that. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On Reality of Wrestling preparing her for WWE: “Yeah, it is difficult because you have to be paying attention to so many things at once. But I trained under Booker T when I was in the independent scene. And at his school, he also has a wrestling show called Reality of Wrestling. And that’s the first place that I went to on the indies where he uses cameras. So it’s a very nice set-up, kind of like NXT, and he taught me how to look at the cameras, and stuff like that. So when I came to NXT, it was a little bit easier to catch on to it and to learn that.”

On her time at ROW: “With Booker T, I started at his school when I was 16. Yeah. So I was with him for about three years, four years.”

