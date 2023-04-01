Roxanne Perez Says Ring Of Honor ‘Skyrocketed’ Her Career

Roxanne Perez had a run in Ring Of Honor before she came to WWE and won the NXT Women’s Championship, and she credits ROH for boosting her career. Perez recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Miles Schneiderman and talked about how her time in ROH, where she held the Women’s Championship, had a big impact on where she is today.

“I will always give props to Ring of Honor because they kind of skyrocketed my career,” Perez said. “I feel like that’s the reason why WWE kind of noticed me, you know, being the first-ever Ring of Honor Women’s Champion. I love Ring of Honor. Maria Kanellis, Bobby Cruise, they did amazing with the women’s division, and I’m so grateful for them, […] before that, the women’s division wasn’t a big part of [ROH]. So to be a big part of it and inspire younger people along the way, you just work hard and eventually you can get here to the WWE.”

Perez will defend her NXT Women’s Championship in a six-woman ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday.