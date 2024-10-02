– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was successful at last night’s NXT debut on The CW, beating Giulia to retain her title in the match to kick off the live broadcast. Roxanne Perez later celebrated her title win by gloating next to CM Punk, and she shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram account.

Roxanne Perez wrote in the caption, “Told ya Chicago was going to be my town @cmpunk #TuesdayNightRox #AndForever.” CM Punk later amusingly replied in the comments of the post, writing, “I’m hurt, I’m old, I’m tired and I work with children 🙄.” He repeated lines he previously used in the infamous post-show press conference that followed AEW All Out 2022 in September of that year, leading to a lengthy hiatus from AEW.

You can view the photo featuring Roxanne Perez and CM Punk photo below: