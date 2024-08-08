wrestling / News
Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker Expecting A Girl
August 8, 2024 | Posted by
Back in April, Ruby Soho announced that she and Angelo Parker were having a baby and then subsequently got married. In a post on Twitter, Soho announced that the newlyweds are currently expecting a girl.
She wrote: “In celebration of the first day of my last trimester….We wanted to announce that the newest little “pain in the ASS” addition to the Parker family….is a GIRL! She will be joining us in October and we can’t wait to meet her!”
In celebration of the first day of my last trimester….
We wanted to announce that the newest little “pain in the ASS” addition to the Parker family….is a GIRL! She will be joining us in October and we can’t wait to meet her! pic.twitter.com/91Jf7QSPrZ
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) August 8, 2024