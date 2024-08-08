wrestling / News

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker Expecting A Girl

August 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ruby Soho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Back in April, Ruby Soho announced that she and Angelo Parker were having a baby and then subsequently got married. In a post on Twitter, Soho announced that the newlyweds are currently expecting a girl.

She wrote: “In celebration of the first day of my last trimester….We wanted to announce that the newest little “pain in the ASS” addition to the Parker family….is a GIRL! She will be joining us in October and we can’t wait to meet her!

