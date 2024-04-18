wrestling / News
Ruby Soho Announces Pregnancy After AEW Dynamite
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
Ruby Soho is expecting, announcing that she’s pregnant following the AEW Dynamite taping. The PWMMANews Twitter account shared a clip of Soho and Angelo Parker hitting the ring for a segment, which may have been taped for AEW Rampage. Soho announced that she was pregnant and Parker, who was acting as if it was news to him, kissed her.
Soho and Parker have been dating off camera as well as on. Fightful reports that the announcement was legitimate.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
Ruby Soho announces she is pregnant during a segment with Angelo Parker taped for #AEWRampage after #AEWDynamite went off the air 😲 pic.twitter.com/XkZ487fIWf
— Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) April 18, 2024
