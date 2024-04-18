Ruby Soho Announces Pregnancy After AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho is expecting, announcing that she’s pregnant following the AEW Dynamite taping. The PWMMANews Twitter account shared a clip of Soho and Angelo Parker hitting the ring for a segment, which may have been taped for AEW Rampage. Soho announced that she was pregnant and Parker, who was acting as if it was news to him, kissed her.

Soho and Parker have been dating off camera as well as on. Fightful reports that the announcement was legitimate.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!