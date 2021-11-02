Ruby Soho On the Importance of the TBS Championship, Potentially Winning The Title

Ruby Soho is excited to be part of the TBS Championship Tournament, and she discussed it in a new interview. Soho spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being part of the TBS Championship Tournament: “I was thrilled. It’s just crazy to me that I’ve been here for such a short period of time and so many milestones have already happened, which just shows how quick and fast the growth of this company is happening and how seriously all of us are taking pride in our work and representing AEW. It made me even more proud to be part of the team to kinda make history as one of the first companies to have a title like this one.”

On the stakes of the tournament: “I think that the importance that has been placed on the tournament itself and how seriously all of us are taking it, the match-ups are absolutely amazing. It’s really showing how important this title is to our division as a whole. We all now have something else to fight for and it’s going to create even more amazing match-ups that have so much more at stake.

“And now, with this being part of history, all of us want to be part of history, so we all want to be the first. Everybody wants to be the first because no one ever forgets the first. So much is at stake and so much is riding on this, which is bringing out the absolute most amazing fight that we all have. We’re reaching deep down as much as we can because we want to be the champion, and I think it’s really amazing what AEW is doing. It’s making milestones, not only in the company itself, but in the women’s industry as well.”

On what it would mean to win the title: “It would mean everything. It would be validation first for the last 11 years of my career. It’s not just validation since I’ve been here, it’s been validation since my previous time with WWE, my previous time in the independents working for 10 bucks and driving 12 hours, and cars breaking down, and things like that. I have never held a title on national television in the time span that I’ve been a part of, and I really feel this is something. Making history and being the first, and representing the title with honor, and fighting tooth and nail, like, really defend it, would mean the world to me and I am going to do absolutely everything that I can to be that first champion.”