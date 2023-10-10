Rumors of Velveteen Dream at the WWE Performance Center Remain Unconfirmed

A new Fightful Select report has revealed updates on Velveteen Dream’s status in the wake of Twitter rumors claiming the wrestler had visited the WWE Performance Center last night in the wake of his controversies and arrest, despite not being signed with the company. Sources confirmed that Dream has not signed with WWE, with one ranking voice inside the promotion stating there was zero interest in having Dream back under contract for WWE. One NXT roster source was quoted as stating, “I haven’t seen him around and haven’t heard anything from anybody about him being around. I’m sure it’s possible but not from what I’ve seen or heard.”

Other talent sources stated that Dream had not been reported on the WWE PC premises, and shared their skepticism that WWE would attempt to re-sign him. “I don’t think he would get a job back after everything that’s happened. I honestly don’t think it’s true but I’m not there anymore so I don’t know,” stated one talent from a main roster brand. “But I never heard of someone not in the company chillin at the Performance Center unless they were in talks to sign or is signing officially.” Other talent reported they have been at the Performance Center regularly, including upon the day in question, and saw no evidence that Dream had been present. Fightful was not able to get any official WWE statement on the subject, nor had they received reports from coaching sources one way or the other as of this writing.