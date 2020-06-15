Rusev Says Asuka Is The Greatest Women’s Wrestler Of All Time

In a video recently posted to his Youtube account, Rusev stated that Asuka was, in his opinion, the greatest women’s wrestler ever.

He said: “Asuka! Asuka is the greatest woman wrestler. I don’t know how you don’t know that. I’ve been saying that for years! For years I’ve been saying this. Asuka is the greatest professional wrestler. And nobody cares what I say. But again, that’s just my opinion. ‘Asuka is good’. How can you say that Asuka is good? You can’t say that Asuka is good. Asuka is so much more than ‘good’. She knows everything. She gets everything. She can be funny, she can be serious, she can kick ass, she can kick ass while funny, she can be funny while being not-funny, she can do it all. And she doesn’t even freaking speak English! But who cares?

Asuka is by far my favorite. By far. And I love a lot of other people, don’t get me wrong, but I think she gets it the most. I don’t know if Asuka is underrated, per se. She’s not because she’s been a champion of everything, she has all the titles. I don’t think Asuka’s underrated. I think people have very different opinions, but I just say my opinion that she’s definitely the best, maybe of all time. Maybe of all time. Now that I’m thinking, Asuka may be the best of all time. Wow I just thought of that. And that could be a lot for the dirt sheets tomorrow. A lot to take in. But I think Asuka could be the best of all time. Wow.

But I’ve said that for so many years. I’ve said it to my wife. If anybody wants to learn anything about wrestling, if you’re female or male or whatever you are. If you want to learn professional wrestling, if you want to learn not just professional wrestling moves but entertainment and everything in between? Asuka is just so good. ‘Miro To Manage WWE Asuka Confirmed.’ [laughs]”

