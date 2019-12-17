RUSH to Get ROH World Title Rematch AGainst PCO Next Month

– RUSH’s rematch against PCO for the ROH World Championship is set for next month. ROH announced that RUSH, who lost the title to PCO at ROH Final Battle, has enacted his rematch clause and will face PCO at ROH Seturday Night at Center Stage on January 11th.

The announcement reads:

RUSH wasted no time exercising his rematch clause, as he will challenge new ROH World Champion PCO in the main event at Saturday Night at Center Stage on Jan. 11 in Atlanta.

RUSH made his intentions known in a video that aired at Final Battle Fallout Sunday night in Philadelphia

It wasn’t the only blockbuster announcement from RUSH.

The former ROH World Champion revealed that he has formed a faction called La Faccion Ingobernable with his brother, new ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Amy Rose.

RUSH, King and Rose had been seen conversing in Spanish with each other recently. Last week, a video on social media showed RUSH, Lee and King meeting up at the ROH Dojo to “talk business.”

RUSH suffered the first defeat of his one-year run in ROH at Final Battle on Dec. 13, when his 77-day reign as ROH World Champion was ended by PCO.