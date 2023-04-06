wrestling / News
Russell Crowe Praises Hell in a Cell Match at Wrestlemania, Edge Responds
Russell Crowe made an unexpected appearance at Wrestlemania, providing narration for a video to hype the Hell in a Cell Match between Edge and Finn Balor. It turns out he was a fan of the match itself, as he took to Twitter to praise it.
He wrote: “Shout out for the efforts of @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor inside the Hell in a Cell at #Wrestlemania. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling. Well done to both and to @WWE.”
Edge replied: “Your narration set the tone of the story. Then we had to try and live up to it. So thank you for the incentive too.”
Your narration set the tone of the story. Then we had to try and live up to it. So thank you for the incentive too @russellcrowe @popes_exorcist #HIAC https://t.co/g9vcIYR6R1
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 6, 2023
