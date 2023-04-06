Russell Crowe Praises Hell in a Cell Match at Wrestlemania, Edge Responds

Russell Crowe made an unexpected appearance at Wrestlemania, providing narration for a video to hype the Hell in a Cell Match between Edge and Finn Balor. It turns out he was a fan of the match itself, as he took to Twitter to praise it.

He wrote: “Shout out for the efforts of @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor inside the Hell in a Cell at #Wrestlemania. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling. Well done to both and to @WWE.”

Edge replied: “Your narration set the tone of the story. Then we had to try and live up to it. So thank you for the incentive too.”