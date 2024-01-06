– During a recent interview with Drop the Mic with host Daron Jenkins, AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth recalls how he came up with “Hollywood Hunk” nickname. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ryan Nemeth on how his “Hollywood Hunk” nickname came about: “When I was in NXT, and some of my best friends were Brodie Lee, who was Luke Harper then, or Trent Berretta or Sami Zayn…we would all go to the beach together every weekend, but I was more of a beach guy than anyone else. Any free time when we didn’t have a show, I was at the beach…So they made this joke, they would call me ‘The Local Beach Hunk. The Local Hunk.’ And I thought it was kind of a fun, silly thing.”

On telling Tony Khan he was the Hollywood Hunk: “I remember after that first match was on Dynamite against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, it was really late in the night, the show had wrapped up, it was in Jacksonville, and I was kind of heading to the hotel, and the owner, Tony Khan, goes ‘Ryan. Hey, you’re the hunk, but what kind of hunk are you?’ And I just looked at him and go ‘Hollywood.’ And he took out his phone and goes ‘Hollywood Hunk, got it.’ And he starts texting, and I don’t know who he was texting, but I imagine some of the production team because when that episode aired, it said ‘Hollywood Hunk, Ryan Nemeth.’ And I thought it was so funny. From that point on, I kind of embraced it.”