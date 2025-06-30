Ryback Defends CM Punk Over Saudi Arabia Appearance

Ryback has come to the defense of CM Punk following Punk’s recent appearance at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The visit marked Punk’s first time competing in the country, and it drew some criticism due to his past negative comments regarding WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

During the Night of Champions kickoff show, Punk addressed a past tweet and apologized to the fans in attendance. This led to some labeling him a “sellout,” but Ryback, who has a well-documented and often contentious history with Punk, disagreed.

In a social media post, Ryback offered his perspective on the situation.

“I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money — much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks. WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values — it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships.”