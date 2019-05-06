Impact News: Sabu Impresses Workers Backstage At Code Red, Anthem Hopeful on New TV Deal, iPPV Shows Still Considered House Of Hardcore Events

— Sabu’s performance at Impact Wrestling’s Code Red iPPV last night impressed many backstage, PWInsider reports. There was a spot during the six-man tag match in which the backstage area exploded after he nailed an insane DDT. It’s said that Sabu was very emotional about the event, as it was the biggest match he’s had in some time, being held in the 2300 Arena. At the moment Sabu is not signed to a full-time contract, but the door is said to be open.

— PWInsider also reports that Ed Nordholm, President of Anthem Wrestling, was said to be at all the Impact Wrestling events this past weekend and is set for meetings in New York City this week. Spirits are high towards the prospect of gaining a new TV deal this fall, and the company is said to be thinking in the long-term of where they want to be within the next 2-3 years rather than the short-term.

— PWInsider reports that the Impact Wrestling iPPV and Twitch broadcast events set for June 8th in Philadelphia and June 9th in Long Island are officially still considered House of Hardcore shows. Impact talent will be appearing and Impact has secured broadcasting rights, but they are technically still HOH events.