Sabu Recalls Facing John Cena, Says He Was Very Gracious

Sabu had a short feud with John Cena back in 2006, and he recently looked back on working with the WWE star. The two battled in a short rivalry that led to an Extreme Lumberjack Match at WWE Vengeance, and Sabu was asked about working with Cena on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

“Oh yeah, he was better than everybody said he was and he was more gracious than I could imagine,” Sabu said (per Fightful). “But he was he was very good. I thought he was very good.”

Sabu was with WWE from April of 2006 until May of the next year.