Sabu Doesn’t Think NXT At ECW Arena Worked As Nostalgia Event

Sabu thought the NXT show at the ECW Arena was good on the whole, but didn’t hit the mark as an ECW nostalgia event. The ECW Original spoke with Covalent TV for a new interview and was asked about the show, which took place on November 6th and featured the likes of Bubba Ray Dudley, Rob Van Dam, Dawn Marie, and Nunzio.

“I thought it was lame,” Sabu said (per Fightful). “Even though it’s a good show, good wrestlers, it was lame for a nostalgia ECW thing. The building doesn’t look the same. It’s not the same.”

He continued, “It’s not really a reunion or a top-notch thing, without me or Sandman. Both of us or one or the other. It’s kind of a must, I think.”

Sabu has said that he wants to have one final match and would like to face Van Dam.