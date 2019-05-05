wrestling / News

Salina De La Renta Says the Women’s Revolution Should be Called the Equality Revolution

May 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Salina De La Renta

WrestlingInc.com recently spoke with Salina De La Renta for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Salina De La Renta on MLW not having a women’s division: “[MLW] doesn’t have a women’s division because we don’t have women’s titles or do the whole thing every week. But we do have some women on the roster and I think eventually it will be a thing. I’m not really sure but of course I would love to have a women’s division,” said De La Renta who then teased returning to the ring with MLW. If I ever come back to pro wrestling, I will not give my debut to anyone else other than MLW.”

Her thoughts on the women’s revolution in wrestling: “I think it’s awesome that women are finally being treated as not just eye candy. …We’re finally being equal here. I think it’s time to celebrate, but I think it needs to stop being called the Women’s Revolution and be the Equality Revolution where everyone is treated equally. I hope that my story inspires other women to try and pursue a career like mine because I think we need more people like me in the business.”

Her thoughts on Jim Cornette: “I haven’t really had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with him, but we’ve had really fun conversations. He has an amazing brain. I come up with different ideas to do my promos and he’s like, ‘How about that? How about this? I think this would be better.’ And he’s actually making sense so I’m like, maybe my ideas aren’t as good. It’s always good to meet someone to add a little more spice to your life.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Salina De La Renta, WWE Women's Revolution, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading