Salina De La Renta Says the Women’s Revolution Should be Called the Equality Revolution

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke with Salina De La Renta for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Salina De La Renta on MLW not having a women’s division: “[MLW] doesn’t have a women’s division because we don’t have women’s titles or do the whole thing every week. But we do have some women on the roster and I think eventually it will be a thing. I’m not really sure but of course I would love to have a women’s division,” said De La Renta who then teased returning to the ring with MLW. If I ever come back to pro wrestling, I will not give my debut to anyone else other than MLW.”

Her thoughts on the women’s revolution in wrestling: “I think it’s awesome that women are finally being treated as not just eye candy. …We’re finally being equal here. I think it’s time to celebrate, but I think it needs to stop being called the Women’s Revolution and be the Equality Revolution where everyone is treated equally. I hope that my story inspires other women to try and pursue a career like mine because I think we need more people like me in the business.”

Her thoughts on Jim Cornette: “I haven’t really had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with him, but we’ve had really fun conversations. He has an amazing brain. I come up with different ideas to do my promos and he’s like, ‘How about that? How about this? I think this would be better.’ And he’s actually making sense so I’m like, maybe my ideas aren’t as good. It’s always good to meet someone to add a little more spice to your life.”