Saliva Lead Singer Says Band Re-Recorded Batista’s Theme Song

The lead singer for Saliva revealed in a new interview that they re-recorded Batista’s WWE theme song a couple of years ago, though it hasn’t been released. Bobby Amaru spoke with Reel Talker and during the interview they discussed their connection with wrestling, including their work with WWE. Saliva recorded “I Awalk Alone,” which WWE used as Batista’s entrance theme for years. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Bobby Amaru, the lead singer for the hard rock band Saliva, sat down with Reel Talker to talk the band’s connection with pro wrestling. Over the years Saliva has contributed heavily to WWE, most notably doing the theme music for Dave Batista. Amaru believes the cross promotion between the sides has only helped the band.

On cross-promoting with WWE: “I think that was a huge platform for them (WWE) as well, reaching a whole new audience. There are people who come to shows and say ‘I only know you guys because of wrestling.’ The wrestling thing we hear all the time. Wrestling is kind of like MTV in a way, people discovering your band. Wrestling helped out a lot of rock bands and artists in general. In the rock department there are a lot of bands that did a lot for wrestling and Saliva was one of the bigger acts that got lucky.”

On re-recording “I Walk Alone”: “They had reached out about us doing something a couple years ago. I think it had to do about re-recording ‘I Walk Alone’ and doing something else. We ended up re-recording ‘I Walk Alone’. So it’s done, we just haven’t released it.”

On if the band would be interested in working with AEW: “Me and Brad (Stewart) live in Jacksonville and they film all that stuff over there,” Amaru said. “Tony Khan and them, Jericho, those dudes are in Jacksonville every week. Never say never, we are open to collaborating and working with wrestling in all forms.”