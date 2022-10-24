Sam Beale Looks Back AT His Time in Impact, Says He Put A Lot of Pressure On Himself

Same Beale spent some time in Impact last year, and he recently discussed how much pressure he put on himself to deliver there. Beale worked several matches for Impact from March until December of 2021 and in an interview with the 3 Count Podcast, he talked about how there was a lot of presure, but most of it was self-applied.

“Oh I mean, the thing with TV to me honestly, like every single time I worked TV — you always feel the pressure,” Beale said. “You’re always feeling the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, like you’re the center of attention. And truthfully you’ve never been there before, so you being the center of attention of a big, big audience is kinda nerve-wracking, it definitely is. And like, I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t feel pressure every single time to go be larger than life. Because there way, there was always pressure. I think it was a little bit more upon myself putting the pressure on me than it was anybody else. Just because I hold myself to a high standard. So like, I would go in each time, every time I would get asked back to Impact it would be like, I’d put pressure on myself to be the match of the night, or to be the best thing that has ever happened to Impact, you know? And that’s just unrealistic to really live up to in the role I was given.

He continued, “So yeah, and I look back and that’s something I learned looking back at my time with Impact was, I needed to relieve a little bit more stress for myself, I think. I think it took away, like stress and pressure, same thing. But I needed to relieve a little bit of self-pressure and self-stress, because I think that was ultimately the real reason that held me back when I was on there. And I look back now and so I’m thankful that I learned that. Because like, I feel pressure and stress 100% every time I go through the curtain. But it’s almost like a switch flips for every single time I perform. Doesn’t matter whether it’s front of 15 fans or front of 15,000 fans. That light flip, or that switch, it flips. And I’m zeroed in on doing what I’m capable of doing.”

While he hasn’t worked for Impact since last December, Beale has kept busy with matches in Sanctuary Fight Club, Insane Wrestling Revolution, Unsanctioned Pro and many others in 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The 3 Count with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.