Sam Roberts Buries Dana Brooke On Main Event, Brooke Calls Him “A Mark”
– There’s a rivalry brewing between Dana Brooke and Sam Roberts.
Sam Roberts was a guest commentator on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. During a bout between Dana Brooke and Tamina, Roberts went full heel and laid into Brooke and her lack of success.
Sam Roberts' commentary on WWE Main Event about Dana Brooke: pic.twitter.com/XgYj4bjRuT
— WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 19, 2019
After hearing the criticism, Dana responded on social media.
Sam – always thought we were cool, but Damn, wondering why @WWE doesn’t have u on a lot, you burry people!! what have u accomplished.. prob gave up at it, unlike me I push through never giving up!Maybe @ReneeYoungWWE Will be right when I block you & 1 day make U eat your words! https://t.co/A5zo3YwAJJ
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 19, 2019
Or a mark!
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 19, 2019
Don’t worry – looks to me – twitter buried @notsam – I’ll make him eat his words… haters are my motivators
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 19, 2019
Roberts has yet to respond on social media. He previously came under fire for his comments aimed at Bianca Belair prior to NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.
