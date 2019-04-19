wrestling / News

Sam Roberts Buries Dana Brooke On Main Event, Brooke Calls Him “A Mark”

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Dana Brooke - WWE Main Event

– There’s a rivalry brewing between Dana Brooke and Sam Roberts.

Sam Roberts was a guest commentator on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. During a bout between Dana Brooke and Tamina, Roberts went full heel and laid into Brooke and her lack of success.

After hearing the criticism, Dana responded on social media.

Roberts has yet to respond on social media. He previously came under fire for his comments aimed at Bianca Belair prior to NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

