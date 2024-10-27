Samantha Irvin Reveals She Didn’t Like Ring Announcing, Wanted To Be A Manager

In a reply to a fan on Instagram, Samantha Irvin gave more insight into why she left WWE and noted that she actually didn’t like announcing. Irvin was in the role for nearly four years before announcing her departure from WWE earlier this week.

The fan tried to blame Ricochet for her exit, and wrote: “I can’t prove it but I know Ricochet is behind this because he couldn’t stay in the big league.”

Irvin replied: “I don’t like announcing. I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don’t love being an announcer. I love WWE and I’m so proud and honored I got to share all the moments with fellow fans much love! also, they wanted Rico to stay in the big leagues. I don’t know why everyone pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE.”

https://x.com/AIRGold_/status/1850310394973225109