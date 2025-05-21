Samantha Irvin Introduces Stevie Wonder at Silver & Black Gala

Samantha Irvin came out of retirmeent to provide an introduction for Stevie Wonder at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Silver & Black Gala.

She wrote on Instagram: “Came out of retirement for an evening to introduce the GENIUS that is Stevie Wonder! What a surreal, once in a lifetime experience. Thank you @raiders, The Raiders Foundation, & @themarc85 for having me, and for a WONDERful evening to support Mental Health.”