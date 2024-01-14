Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 01.13.24  

Hello everyone, happy weekend! It’s your resident Collider here at 411, Theo Sambus, hosting tonight’s live coverage of AEW Collision.

Stiff competition in the wrestling world tonight with both TNA’s Hard to Kill PPV, and NJPW putting on one of their biggest US line-ups to date in Battle in the Valley…not to mention AEW’s Battle of the Belts IX once Collision wraps. We’re all spoilt for choice!

While eyes will likely be on Battle in the Valley due to their huge offerings (namely Okada vs Ospreay and Moxley vs Shingo), we’ve still got some good stuff coming up for Collision. Due to the events of last week’s broadcast, FTR will team up with Daniel Garcia to face the House of Black in a blockbuster trios match with a lot of combustible parts. Brody King will certainly have his sights set on Garcia, looking to avenge his loss in the Continental Classic, so Garcia better have eyes in the back of his head.

Elsewhere, in a very welcome addition to the women’s roster, Deonna Purrazzo makes her AEW in-ring debut tonight in a match against Red Velvet. Plus, the Adam Copeland Open Challenge / “Cope Open” returns which could be fun as Copeland has his work boots on and has been openly keen to work with some of the younger roster members. Who will step up?! Let’s find out.

Location: Norfolk, VA

Venue: Chartway Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

The opening credits roll, we get our dose of pyro, and here comes Adam Copeland to kick off the show! He takes the mic to welcome the Norfolk crowd. It’s time for the Cope Open. He’s waiting, let’s see who will step up…and out comes Lee Moriarty. Shane Taylor introduces a video package to remind people why they call Lee Moriarty ‘Taiga Style’. Fair play, good move to build Lee up a little before this. Lee says he is the Prizefighter of Shane Taylor Promotions, one of the best young technical wrestlers in the world, and he will prove it by making Copeland tap out.

Match One: [Adam Copeland Open Challenge] Adam Copeland vs Lee Moriarty w/ Shane Taylor

Grapple to begin, Copeland wrings the arm, into a headlock takeover. Copeland escapes a headscissor attempt and goes right back to the headlock. Backs Lee into the corner, kick to the midsection and a hard whip into the opposite turnbuckle. Lee is sent to the apron, Copeland sweeps the legs and tries to suplex Lee back in the ring, but Moriarty drops the arm over the ropes. Lee to the middle rope, shotgun dropkick back in the ring.

Moriarty uses the ropes to his advantage to briefly choke Copeland, and Shane Taylor takes a cheapshot on the outside. Back in the ring, Lee works on the arm of Copeland, applies an armbar. Back to their feet, Copeland manages a Full Nelson Slam but it hurts the arm. Facebuster by Copeland , tries for the Impaler DDT but Lee avoids it…only for Copeland to deliver the reverse DDT for 2.

Copeland heads up top, Lee meets him there and an arm drag off the top from Moriarty! 1, 2 no. Border City Stretch applied by Lee, but Copeland reaches the ropes. Lee stomps the back of Adam and climbs the buckles again, but Copeland is up and crotches him. Sledgehammer blows to the back of Lee, draped over the buckles, and now Copeland with an avalance fallaway slam off the top! Copeland is poised, looking for the Spear…but Shane Taylor distracts, allowing Lee to come in with a big boot to the face. Lee misses a springboard, Adam to the floor and he spears Taylor! But Moriarty heads outside with a Lope! Back inside, Lee again gets the Border City Stretch, but Copeland fights out of it again. Grounded punches by Adam, backbreaker, and a modified crossface applied, Schiavone calls it the Grand House I think? Lee Moriarty taps out at 11:12.

Your winner by submission: Adam Copeland

Rating: **1/2 – With a mismatch this great, no one bought Lee winning, so this all seemed a bit protracted. I do appreciate Copeland working with the younger guys, it’s only going to benefit them, but he may be giving them a little too much. It’s certainly no bad thing for someone like Moriarty to have exposure like this, that’s for sure. Let’s keep it going.



Copeland addresses Christian Cage post-match, and says he’s still coming for his scrawny ass.

Lexy Nair is with FTR and Daniel Garcia backstage, asking if they can all handle being on the same page. Wheeler thinks they should be fine – tonight is all about revenge. Dax knows they all have the same mindset, they love this business, and they will love the fight tonight. Garcia wants to be on Collision as he wants to grow and become a main eventer. That journey starts tonight against the House of Black.

Back from break, Lexy Nair is with Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho, noting Guevara has won titles at Battle of the Belts before. Jericho acknowledges that Big Bill and Starks have been excellent champions, but tonight Jericho and Sammy will fulfil their destiny. They will seek and destroy, and walk out as Le Champions.

Match Two: [ROH World 6-man Tag Team Championships] The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs Lance Archer & The Righteous

Archer and Cage immediately go face to face and trade blows. Knee to the gut by Archer, but a suplex in response from Cage. Big headscissors by Cage, but Lance Archer straight back with a roaring clothesline. Goozle, chokeslam attempt but Cage slips behind and nails a German suplex, tagging in Kaun. Crossbody by Archer, and a tag to Vincent. Flying forearm takes Kaun down and gets a 1 count for Vincent.

Body slam by Kaun and a senton gets a 2. Hip attack in the corner, tag to Liona and some quick double team offense. Liona places Vincent across the top turnbuckle and repeatedly knees him in the midsection, tag to Kaun. Vincent fights back but in come all 6 men and everything breaks down as we head to PIP.

Everyone battles on the outside now, with Vincent sending Kaun into the barricade. Liona rebounds Cage’s face off the apron. Back in the ring, it’s Archer and Cage again, until Archers Cage back out. Now we get Dutch and Liona face to face in the ring. They trade chops and then shoulder blocks as the ‘MEAT’ chants begin. Clotheslines by Dutch, big one in return by Liona. Vincent takes Liona to the floor and springboard crossbodies on to him. Back in the ring, Vincent drops down, allowing Dutch to hit a running crossbody on Kaun. Tag to Archer but Kaun gets a DDT to create space. Nope, Vincent and Dutch in, but Kaun springs off Vincent for a dropkick on Dutch! But Archer nails a chokeslam on Kaun. Cage in for a DVD on Archer. Russian Leg Sweep on Cage by Vincent, Liona in for a samoan drop. Boss Man Slam by Dutch on Liona! Dutch takes a run up and hits a tope con hilo to all three opponents on the outside.

In the ring, Archer looks for the Blackout but Nana gets involved, only for Jake Roberts to punch Prince Nana right in the face! Archer tags in Vincent, flying headbutt to Liona. 1, 2, Cage in to break it up! Spinning Uranagi on Cage by Archer. Guillotine by Vincent on Kaun, but Kaun drives him into the buckles. Liona with a pounce! Gates of Agony get the double team faceplant on Vincent for the 1, 2, NO. Twisting neckbreaker by Cage on Archer. Liona and Dutch have an awkward landing outside. Kaun gets a backslide on Vincent, transitions into the Pedigree for the 1, 2, 3 at 11:45.

Your winners by pinfall and STILL ROH World 6-man Tag Team Champions: The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage



Rating: **3/4 – Got a little messy at times but became decent by the end. Perfectly fine title defence.

Prince Nana says they are the greatest 6-man champs of all time. They saw the Bang Bang Gang saying they needed 6-man titles, but their best guy couldn’t beat Swerve. So Nana will give them a challenge this Wednesday. Switchblade and the Gunns vs Gates of Agony & Brian Cage.

Lexy Nair is with Preston Vance….but Roderick Strong interrupts. Strong wishes him good luck, but Vance says this is his time, so why is Strong here? Vance will kick Strong’s ass next week if he wants.

Match Three: Dustin Rhodes vs Willie Mack

Arm drag by Mack, and one in return by Rhodes. BIG chop from Mack, throat thrust by Dustin and a rollup for 2. To their feet, and both men shake hands, but Mack takes advantage and backs Rhodes into the corner for another big chop. Dropkick from Mack, mocks the Goldust pose and nails a standing moonsault for 2. Rhodes with a shot to the face, Superkick by Mack! Mack up top, frog splash misses! Canadian Destroyer by Dustin followed by a powerslam, 1, 2, no.

Enziguri in the corner by Willie Mack, but a boot to the face by Dustin. Cross Rhodes connects! Spinning neckbreaker slam (almost a reverse Cross Rhodes?) delivered to Mack for the 1, 2, 3 at 4:06.

Your winner by pinfall: Dustin Rhodes

Rating: **3/4 – Barely more than a squash but Dustin got all his stuff in and Mack made the most of his few moments.

Jay White and the Gunns are backstage, applauding the Mogul Embassy. Jay says if they want to go for a ride, they will be going home sad and lonely, as the championships will be going home with the Bang Bang Gang.

HOOK has arrived! He is walking backstage as we head to commercial.

Back from break, Renee Paquette is with Dustin Rhodes, asking how he feels. He feels great…but here comes Christian Cage…oh Lord!

Cage says if you’re a friend of Adam Copeland, you’re an enemy of his. Rhodes says take the depth out of your voice when you address him, he is the Natural. He’s been chasing the TNT title since day 1 in AEW and he wants it really really bad. If Cage has the balls, he’ll show him how big and tough he really is this Wednesday. Cage says that sounds like a dream, it would be a bigger dream if his father was still alive. Rhodes says talk is cheap and he will tap dance all over Cage’s ass.

Hangman Adam Page makes his way out to a biiiig Virginia pop. Page is in action next!

Match Four: Hangman Adam Page vs JD Drake

Watch Drake absolutely kill it here, I guarantee. Both men lock up and Drake backs him into the corner, pie facing Page. Page comes right back with a flurry of forearms. Drake off the ropes, shoulder block, dropkick by Page, and a side headlock takeover to ground Drake. To their feet, Drake fires off a big chop, and another in the corner. Page and Drake trade chop attempts in the corner, and Page ascends the ropes for the 10 count punches…no, Drake interrupts and tries to walk out with a powerbomb…but Page continues the punches! Standing SSP by Page! He dropkicks Drake to the outside, follows through with a crossbody but misses, and Drake sits him on the apron and hits him with a short-arm clothesline. Drake sends Page back into the ring as we head to PIP break.

Splash in the corner by Drake, drops Page and hits the Vader Bomb for 2! Kick to the spine on Hangman, headbutt. Drake follows Page to the outside and drives him into the barricade, nailing a chop for good measure. Forearm shot sends Page to a seated position, but Page fights back and sits Drake in the chair, only for Drake to drop Page on the barricade…and Anthony Henry comes in out of nowhere with a huge running leg lariat with the ref distracted. Page makes it back in the ring at the count of 9.

Shining Wizard connects for Drake, and a senton for 1, 2, no! Both men to their feet, trading forearms now. Drake is reeling against the ropes, low bridge, and Hangman with the springboard lariat and a springboard crossbody which connects this time. Drake sent back in, Page to the top rope, diving crossbody, 1, 2, no! Drake talks a bit of trash once they get to their feet, and they take turns delivering clotheslines. Page is sent outside but skins the cat, comes back with a clothesline and in a feat of strength gets Drake up on his shoulders for a Death Valley Driver!! 1, 2, no! Page is looking for the Deadeye but Drake with clubbing blows to the back. Drake tries for a piledriver but Page flips him over. Belly to belly suplex by Drake followed by the canonball in the corner. Drake goes up top, moonsault, but he misses! Page to the apron, moonsaults onto Henry, and comes straight back with the Buckshot Lariat to take JD Drake out for the 1, 2, 3 at 10:38.

Your winner by pinfall: Hangman Adam Page

Rating: ***1/4- Nice showing all round, and a helluva lot of fun. Great to see Page on Collision, and as expected JD Drake nailed everything. So happy to see him get a bigger chance like this, he is rightly being rewarded for his consistent performances, and he once again delivered here.

Match Five: ‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo vs Red Velvet

Deonna with an arm drag to start but Velvet gets one of her own. Velvet tries for a superkick by Purrazzo avoids it and shakes the finger at her. Nice leg lariat by Velvet just gets a 1. Purrazzo looks for the Fujiwara armbar but Velvet gets the ropes with her feet. Purrazzo with a baseball dropkick to the outside to knock Velvet down, before sliding her back in the ring. Flatliner into the Koji Clutch, but she lets go, and Velvet rebounds Purrazzo off the ropes. Velvet with arm work of her own, bending the arm back and stomping on it before administering grounded punches. Pin attempt, 1, 2, no.

Velvet gets a Japanese armdrag on Deonna for 2, before wrapping the arm around the ropes for some added leverage. Velvet with blows to the midsection and a seated armbar, but Deonna gets to her feet and nails some chops. Bicycle kick by Purrazzo, pump kick in return from Velvet, and one from Deonna! Russian Leg Sweep by Purrazzo, into the Fujiwara armbar…but Velvet rolls her into a pinning combination. 1, 2, no. Purrazzo keeps the hold applied and traps the other arm, rearing back for the Venus de Milo and Red Velvet has no choice but to submit at 6:13.

Your winner by submission: Deonna Purrazzo

Rating: *** – Great stuff from Purrazzo, looking good in her Collision debut. As I mentioned earlier, she’s a fantastic addition to the roster, and I’m going to NEED and Purrazzo/Deeb program ASAP. Props to Red Velvet too, she’s markedly improved as of late.

Match Six: HOOK vs Kevin Matthews

KM charges but Hook avoids and gets a German suplex. Northern Lights suplex sends KM to the floor…Hook follows and delivers an Exploder on the ramp! KM back inside the ring as Hook appeals to the crowd. Redrum locked in! Matthews taps at 1:10.

Your winner by submission: HOOK

Rating: HOOKSQUASH – Final build for Hook before he faces Samoa Joe on Wednesday. Good bit of business – this is where a squash absolutely makes perfect sense.

Looking ahead to Dynamite, we’ll hear from the Young Bucks this Wednesday, and Christian Cage vs Dustin Rhodes for the TNT title has been made official.

Match Seven: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Daniel Garcia vs House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black & Brody King)

Here we go, Dax starting things off against Buddy Matthews. Chops in the corner by Matthews, and chops in return by Dax. Leg drop by Dax and a clothesline, tag to Wheeler. They catapult Matthews into the ropes and a suplex to follow up for Cash. Garcia in now, but receives a boot to the face and now in comes Black. Armdrag by Black into an armbar, Garcia with an armbar of his own, Black goes for Black Mass but Garcia sits down to avoid it…and Black looks like he’s about to dance! But no, he flips off Garcia instead!

Brody King in taking on all three men and FTR clothesline him over the ropes, allowing FTR and Garcia to sit cross legged as House of Black regroup on the outside.

Black and Cash in the ring now, wristlock takeover by Black, but Cash escapes, only to get pulled into the House of Black corner. King in now, quick tag to Matthews for a double team. Buddy with uppercuts in the corner and a kick to the spine followed by a vertical suplex for 1. Black in again, Cash tags Dax, who tags Garcia for a double team suplex. Garcia gets distracted by Buddy, and Black delivers a biiig kick, tagging in Buddy to capitalise. Abdominal stretch applied by Matthews, but Garcia manages to hip toss Buddy over the ropes to the floor. Tag to Cash, and a tag to King. Dropkicks by Cash, dropkicks to the non-legal members of HoB, and a blind tag by Dax. Dax and Cash with multiple clotheslines to King, sweeping the legs with the High-Low finally to get him down.

Dax chops the chest of King but that seems to fire him up. King misses a big boot but doesn’t miss a Choke Bomb, which gets a 2. Dax is sent chest first into the buckles before Brody tags in Black. Snapmare and a knee drop by Malakai. Dax gets to the top rope, goes for a diving headbutt but Black avoids it. Buddy in, working over the leg of Dax. Dax is sent to the floor and Brody whips him into the barricade.

House of Black work over Dax in the corner with a series of quick tags, and Buddy and Black both send him shoulder first into the ringpost. Scoop slam by Black gets a 2 count. Dax tries to rally back with a sleeper but Buddy backdrops him out of it. Dax fights out of the corner but double kicks to the chest from Black and Buddy stop the tag. Dax avoids some right hands and hits the desperation DDT! And he makes the tag to Garcia!

Garcia slugs it out with Black, Buddy joins in and Garcia takes them both on. Shining Wizard to Buddy! Black sent to the outside, leaving Garcia and King in. Garcia to the apron as King gets him in the sleeper, but Garcia judo throws him overhead to the floor! Garcia holds open the ropes, allowing Cash to nail a suicide dive! Brainbuster on Black by Garcia, 1, 2, NO.

Garcia is rolled up by Black for 2, and walks into a boot from Buddy…and here comes Brody King to go face to face with Garcia. Choke Bomb attempt but Garcia gets the guillotine choke, no King shrugs him off. FTR hold King up in position for a TRIPLE TEAM PILEDRIVER! Garcia spikes him, that was awesome. Huge powerslam on Buddy by Cash. All six men are now down after this wild sequence!

House of Black have all three opponents in differing corners, taking them to the top rope. But FTR and Garcia fight out of it. Garcia has Black on his shoulders as Dax climbs the ropes and nails a double team diving bulldog in an ode to the Steiners! 1, 2, NO! Dax has Black back up on the buckles, looking for the Power and the Glory, but Matthews shoves Cash to the floor. But Garcia is up and ready for it! Superplex by Dax, Garcia dives off for the splash but Black got the knees up.

Black gets a kneebar on Dax out of nowhere, grapevining the ankle, but Dax gets the ropes. Garcia is launched into the timekeeper’s table on the outside. King backs up and hits the running crossbody against the barricade on Cash. In the ring it’s Dax and Black, both heading to the top rope. Malakai moonsaults to Garcia on the floor and Buddy tags himself in for a sunset powerbomb. 1, 2, no, Dax with a pin combo of his own. They trade pinfalls, but Dax gets a stump piledriver on Buddy for 1, 2, NOOO!

Dax is distracted by Brody King on one side, turns around and walks into a Black Mass, followed by the curb stomp from Buddy Matthews for the 3 count at 24:40.

Your winners by pinfall: House of Black

Rating: **** – Once again, tremendous stuff from these teams. The closing stretches are always so exhilirating, it really is a skill that they manage to keep it fresh every time. Garcia getting involved with all the triple team stuff was great, I hope this trio has legs as they work so well together. Post-match implies we could be headed to some kind of No DQ rematch and I’m all for it.

Post-match, Brody King attacks Daddy Magic, who has been on commentary. Matt Menard is surrounded in the ring, but here comes Cash and Garcia with chairs to take out the victors. Triple Team Shatter Machine on Brody King allows FTR and Daniel Garcia to stand tall!

We head backstage where all hell is breaking loose in the parking lot as the Street Fight for the World Tag Team Championships has begun. Enjoy Battle of the Belts everybody!