Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 03.08.25  

Well, here we are folks – the go-home show for AEW Revolution, which has shaped up to be a stellar card from top to bottom. MJF/Hangman, Swerve/Ricochet, Ospreay/Fletcher, and May/Storm all vying for showstealer and all capable of getting there. Everything looks to be in place for a great PPV this Sunday, so let’s see what AEW has in store for us tonight, including some final push towards Cope vs Moxley, as well as a look at Momo Watanabe as she competes against Serena Deeb in a warm-up match before facing Mercedes Mone tomorrow night.

We’ll also see Garcia defending the TNT championship against Lee Moriarty, plus Hologram vs Dralistico which could be all kinds of cool. Grab your snacks and let’s jump in!

Location: Sacramento, CA

Venue: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live-to-tape, kicking off with The Opps heading to the ring for trios action.

The Opps [HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata & Samoa Joe] vs Jack Banning, Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander

It’s Hook and Starboy to start this encounter off, with Hook grounding Charlie with some right hands to the gut and a suplex. Fisherman’s suplex to Alexander, tag to Shibata who then tags in Joe and they both chop the heck out of Alexander. Jabs from Joe, whip to the corner, enziguri! Shibata in again, boots Banning and Charlie off the apron, then whips Hook and Joe into the corner to take out Alexander. Running dropkick, Joe in for the senton, PK! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Opps

Time: 2:17

Rating: N/R – Total decimation from The Opps.

*Adam Copeland is backstage and says Mox hid behind the Death Riders. Moxley is afraid of losing the championship – without it, he’s got no juice, a false martyr. Moxley is no messiah. Cope says Yuta may finally be realising that Moxley is a succubus. Cope needs the Moxley who is not afraid to suffer. Cope is a masochist, he gets off on this. He’s been in hundreds of World title matches, and he knows that time is running out. This could be the last time he fights for a World title, so he has to make this count. There is no expiry on passion, on grit, and he has that in spades. Cope vs Mox for the first time ever. He has to do this.

*Mercedes Mone makes her way out to ringside and joins the commentary desk for this next match.

Momo Watanabe vs Serena Deeb

Deeb gets arm control in the early goings but Watanabe reverses. Deeb applies pressure to the wrist, go behind from Watanabe into a side headlock from Deeb and they come to a stalemate. Deeb rolls Momo into a grounded surfboard but lets go. Corner lariat, Watanabe comes firing out with a dropkick, and another in the corner. She sweeps the leg, running dropkick again and some hard kicks to the chest. Deeb catches a third attempt and wrings the leg over the second rope. Neckbreaker connects, followed by an uppercut. Deeb hooks up Momo in the ropes and nails the neckbreaker on the apron, covers for 2.

Indian Deathlock applied by Deeb, followed by a series of dragon legscrews, until Momo works out of it and kicks her in the chest. Snap suplex, Momo holds on and rolls through into a trifecta. 1, 2, no. Deeb locks in an octopus stretch, transitions but Watanabe counters into another suplex. 1, 2, no. We see Billie Starkz watching backstage. Watanabe hooks the arms looking for a tiger suplex perhaps, standing switches and Deeb delivers a German suplex. Pepsi Twist, 1, 2, no!

Deeb looks for the Detox, Watanabe counters with a back body drop. Kick to the back of the head! Meteora! 1, 2, no. Mone isn’t happy about that one. Watanabe looks for a Crunchie, Deeb rolls through into a single leg Boston crab. Momo kicks her away, uppercut from Deeb, lariat in the ropes, and Watanabe comes back with a crescent kick. PEACH SUNRISE (bridging pumphandle Half Nelson suplex) connects, and that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Momo Watanabe

Time: 11:13

Rating: *** – Surprisingly 50-50 for someone who needed to look like a threat to the TBS champion, but this was good stuff. I’m looking forward to Momo/Mone tomorrow, should be a banger.



*Mercedes Mone enters the ring after the bell and goes face to face with Watanabe. She rubs the belt in Momo’s face…and Watanabe responds with a roundhouse kick! METEORA off the top from Watanabe! Momo grabs the TBS title and hoists it aloft as Mone writhes on the canvas.

*We see footage from Dynamite of the Don Callis Family taking out Will Ospreay, and go to some post-match comments from him. The pain he is feeling right now doesn’t equate to what he feels mentally. He feels confused, anxious, that he is physically and emotionally spent. He wore his United Empire armband in the hope that there was still some part of Kyle Fletcher in there. It was a band of boys that looked after each other. All of them together took over Japan. One year ago after Ospreay defeated Takeshita, Kyle met him at ringside and he thought they’d take over AEW together, but no they are standing opposite from each other, locked inside a cage. Ospreay has no choice but to fight. He has to fight back with every ounce of energy in his body. Every knife that he stabbed in his back, Ospreay will stab him right back. He will end this once and for all because his name is Will Ospreay and he is on another level. Great fire from Ospreay there!

Harley Cameron vs Tatevik Hunanyan

Tatevik attacks before the bell! She straddles Cameron and chokes her out, kick to the midsection, rolls off her back and hits a side Russian legsweep. Face plant from Tatevik, but she runs into an elbow from Harley and a double stomp. Cameron with an enziguri, followed by a shining wizard. IT’S HER FINISHING MOVE! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Harley Cameron

Time: 2:08

Rating: N/R – Tatevik got a decent little show before Cameron turned the tide and pulled off another win. Fine stuff.

*Kyle Fletcher enjoys dropping people on their head, especially when he looks like a million bucks. Ospreay talks about the cage match like a stepping stone, but he could not be more wrong. Ospreay is the one standing in Fletcher’s way, standing in the way of destiny. Ospreay’s accomplishments mean nothing, as he will only be remembered as Fletcher’s finest opponent. Fletcher is hungry for revenge, and he will paint that ring, that canvas, that steel cage with Ospreay’s blood. He will remember all that pain Ospreay has caused and will return it a thousand fold. Ospreay better remember that he asked for this.

The Infantry vs Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly)

Bravo and Strong begin the match, and Bravo gets chopped to hell. O’Reilly in to deliver kicks too. Snap suplex from O’Reilly, 1 count, palm strikes to the face. Dean tags in but gets kitchen sinked. The Infantry double team O’Reilly in the corner a little and wishbone legsplit him. Cover, 1, 2, no. Bravo gets tossed to the floor, Strong tags in, leaping leg lariat. Dropkick to Dean, butterfly backbreaker to Bravo, and a faceplant mat return to Dean on top of Bravo. Stomach breaker, O’Reilly with a diving knee as the UK are firmly in control here.

Shawn Dean tries to fight back, Strong gets tripped and the Infantry hit stereo kicks to the side of the head. Back in the ring, a big clothesline knocks Strong down as we go to commercial.

Back from the break, the Infantry are still in control of Strong. Scissor kick from Bravo and the splash from Dean gets a 2. Dean tries a butterfly, Strong counters and both have the same idea, knocking each other down with stereo clotheslines. O’Reilly tags in, kicks to Bravo, to Dean as well. Ankle lock on Bravo! Dean attacks O’Reilly from behind but O’Reilly holds on! Backdrop driver from O’Reilly to Dean, sending him to the floor, and now he snaps the arm of Bravo. Guillotine locked in! Dean back in to rake the eyes, spin kick to the gut from O’Reilly. Roddy tells Kyle to sweep the leg and they hit the High Low to Bravo to pick up the pinfall victory.

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

Time: 8:41

Rating: *** – Good to see a little more life from the Infantry rather than an outright squash. Decent tag here, no complaints. Loved Roddy calling the shots for the finish, sneaking in a ‘KYYYLLLLEEEE!’



*Don Callis is enjoying life alongside Konosuke Takeshita. Callis says there’s a new God of wrestling, and he’s standing right beside him. He says it’s a matter of time before Kenny’s guts explode. Revolution will be the last time AEW fans ever see Kenny Omega, as they’re going to take him out for good.

*Bandido doesn’t know what problem the Learning Tree have with him and Gravity, but they want Jericho and Big Bill at Revolution tomorrow. New Zero Hour match perhaps?

*Jon Moxley backstage says him and Adam Copeland are not the same animal. He did come up the same way, however. They’re the last of a dying breed. He knows Cope has that fantasy of holding gold again. That passion drives him, and he’d sacrifice it all for one more chance. So that’s what this is about. Respect. Moxley wanted to respect, even to like Cope, but he doesn’t get what he’s about. When he gets his hands around his neck, should Mox show him mercy? Did Cope show his people mercy? When he hears the sound of his spinal column busting, Cope will feel what respect feels like.

Hologram vs Dralistico

Hologram misses a pump kick out of the gate, they both counter each other with some flashy offense, into some quick nearfalls before we get the standoff. Spin kick from Dralistico, and a slap to the chest. Diving shoulder block connects, and now Dralistico goes for the mask. Hologram gets Dralistico to the floor and nails the suicide dive into the safety rail. He signals for one more, but Dralistico is in and springboards into a tijeras to catch him off guard. Tope con hilo from Dralistico takes out Hologram on the outside.

Dralistico keeps up the pressure, running Hologram into the railing and bouncing his head off the announcer’s desk. Springboard senton connects, and a splash in the corner from Dralistico. Running thrust kick and he hits the tranquilo pose in the corner. Dralistico sets up Hologram over the apron and hits a running knee before bouncing his head off the ringpost. Cocky cover in the ring gets a 1 count, and he goes for the mask of Hologram once more. HUGE chop in the corner! He pokes Hologram in the eyes while the fans chant for one more chop. Dralistico chases Hologram to the floor, where Hologram hits a standing Spanish Fly! Both men trade chops on the apron, rising knee from Dralistico! Thrust kick from Hologram. And now Dralistico nails a hurracanrana from the apron to the floor!!

More strikes exchanged on the floor as Aubrey Edwards keeps counting and gets close to 10, both men finally making it in at 9. A-E-DUB chants! Kick to the face from Dralistico and a springboard codebreaker, cover, 1, 2, no. Hologram with thrust kicks and a SIT OUT POWERBOMB for 2. Flipping slam from Hologram, Dralistico comes right back with a crucifix bomb, and both guys go down! Slip and slide between the ropes from Hologram, gamengiri, Dralistico with a Destroyer off the ropes! He pins Hologram but puts his feet on the ropes and leverage and Aubrey sees it. Rollup by Hologram for 2. Airplane spin into the Portal Bomb, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Hologram

Time: 13:30

Rating: ***1/2 – Ohhhh this was certainly a ‘good lucha thing’ here, loved it. Decent amount of time given to these two to go out there and go balls-to-the-wall, and it paid off with a tremendously fun back and forth encounter. Dralistico is pretty under-utilized so it was great to see him put on a match like this.

*Post-match, The Beast Mortos attacks Hologram out of nowhere! But here comes Komander to make the save. Springboard dropkick to Mortos and Komander takes out Dralistico too. Woah, Dralistico chokes out Alex Abrahantes and throws him into the guard rail, while Mortos is back to take out Komander. Dralistico is back in the ring to keep stomping away on Hologram, before posing with Mortos in solidarity.

*FTR, Daniel Garcia and the Undisputed Kingdom are together backstage. Cash says emotions were running high, and they’re more professional than that. Dax doesn’t want to apologize though, he doesn’t apologize for anything. Roddy and Kyle think the victory was tainted so they agree to run the match back next week on Collision. Cole and Garcia face off, and Cole says he deserves a rematch, but they’ll have to see if Garcia is still champion first. “Go get ’em, champ.”

*Lexy Nair is with the Hurt Syndicate backstage. Tomorrow, they defend the tag titles against the Outrunners, but MVP interrupts to say that the Outrunners are entertaining. The Hurt Syndicate are about a different kind of entertainment – they want to make you gasp and cringe. The Outrunners are underdogs, but Lashley and Benjamind have only ever been the top dogs. They will make the Outrunners suffer and hurt them badly before putting them down. They are the Hurt Syndicate and they hurt people.

The Outrunners vs Premier Athletes

Mark Sterling says the Premier Athletes should be the team going for the tag titles, not these idiots. Nese takes it to Truth as the bell rings, and we hear that the FTR vs UK rematch is official for next week. Turbo tags in, delayed suplex to Nese, and Truth tags back in, only to be driven into the Athletes’ corner for some double teaming. Daivari drives the knee into the back of the head of Truth and Mark Sterling slaps Truth too. Magnum takes on all three men, tags in Floyd. Double hip toss, Manhattan drop, and we get stereo dropkicks to the Premier Athletes. Knee to the back from Nese, and Daivari capitalizes with a lariat. The Athletes briefly work over Magnum on the floor.

Magnum reaches for a tag, Nese puts the brakes on, and a cheapshot keeps the Athletes in control. Daivari with a frog splash for 2. Nese goes up top, Magnum drives Daivari into the corner to crotch Nese and manages to make the tag. Body slams galore from Floyd…SUNUVABITCH ELBOW DROP! The music of the Hurt Syndicate hits as the Outrunners prepare for the Total Recall, which allows the Athletes to take control again. Floyd ducks and hits a double clothesline on the Athletes. Total Recall connects on Daivari for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Outrunners

Time: 8:33

Rating: **1/4 – Warm-up match for the number one contenders before their title shot tomorrow night, so much like the Momo Watanabe match earlier, it was odd to see the Premier Athletes get so much control in the middle portion. No one is buying the Premier Athletes as a threat these days so this did feel like filler. Outrunners prove that the distractions don’t work on them, so maybe they will indeed be all business come the PPV.

*We get footage from the premier of Queen of the Ring, with Mariah May attacking Toni Storm on the red carpet.

*Tony Schaivone runs us through the final card for Revolution. Looking SWEET!

*Video package walking us through the MJF/Hangman Page feud.

*Johnny TV with MxM says ‘the enemies of our enemies are our friends…so that makes us friends, right?’ speaking to the Murder Machines. Cage isn’t sure about that, but they can help each other out. Mark Briscoe is with Orange Cassidy, hyping up the Trios match alongside Big Boom tomorrow night. We switch back to Cage and co, and say they their opponents may be the Conglomeration, but they are the Co-operation.

[AEW TNT Championship] Daniel Garcia vs Lee Moriarty

Daddy Magic is on commentary for this one. Feeling out process to begin, with both men tussling over a straitjacket hold, and now Garcia dances a little. Shoulder block, arm drag from Moriarty, goes for another but Garcia avoids it, leg sweep into a crucifix pin for 2. Spin kick by Moriarty, running big boot from Garcia in response.

They head to the floor where Garcia hits the running kick against the guard rail, and Garcia celebrates among the fans. Lee sweeps the leg of Garcia on the apron, and then delivers a series of knees and a kitchen sink back in the ring. Go behind and a takedown from the challenger, into an abdominal stretch. More shots to the gut until Garcia rolls into a cover for 2. Both men look for a suplex with Garcia finally nailing it. Garcia blocks some swings from Lee and strikes back, into a running dropkick. Corner lariat, and Danny climbs up for the mounted punches in the corner. Twist & Shout connects, 1, 2, no. Garcia looks for a piledriver but Moriarty clips him in the head with his legs to break it. Backdrop driver from the champion! Garcia has Moriarty on the buckles and ascends with him, superplex! Rolls through into a piledriver attempt but the stomach/ribs has taken too much damage and Lee Moriarty counters. Garcia with a desperation roaring lariat. Jackknife from Moriarty gets 2, backslide from Garcia for 2. More covers traded for 2, then into 1 count pinfall attempts which get a bit too cute. Both men go down with stereo clotheslines. To their feet, they trade strikes again, Garcia building steam. Rising knee from Moriarty! Border City Stretch by Moriarty! Rollup from Garcia for 2, steps through into the Dragon Tamer! He rears back but Moriarty grabs the arm and counters into the Border City Stretch again. Garcia rolls through and finally hits the piledriver for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Daniel Garcia

Time: 14:56

Rating: ***1/4 – Another case where no one really bought Moriarty winning, but he had a good showing which helps build his stock. That finishing stretch in particular made him look very good, countering the Dragon Tamer into a great nearfall submision.

*Post-match the Infantry rock up to surround the ring…but YOU KNOW IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOM and Adam Cole rushes down to the ring with the Undisputed Kingdom to run them off. Shane Taylor Promotions vs the Undisputed Kingdom & Daniel Garcia is announced for the Zero Hour pre-show tomorrow.

*We hear from Kenny Omega, who wants to give Takeshita credit. He remembers Takeshita absorbing advice like a sponge, but his advice was never enough for Takeshita. Omega knows that Callis is using Takeshita, so will he be thrown aside once Callis gets bored? Is Takeshita afraid of doing it by himself? Revolution can be Takeshita’s chance – beat him one on one, man to man. Show the world that you are one of the best in the world. Takeshita will be facing someone who Don Callis himself called the God of pro wrestling. Smart final push for one of the PPV’s marquee matches.

That’s all for tonight folks! Enjoy Revolution tomorrow, woop woop!