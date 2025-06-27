Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 06.26.25  

Good evening folks! The ‘Collision Shuffle’ continues and we find ourselves on a Thursday night offering once again for some consecutive nights of AEW action following Dynamite yesterday. I always like to avoid the spoilers for these taped shows, but I’m hearing some good buzz for the main event tonight so that’s bringing some extra intrigue.

On tap, we have Adam Cole defending the TNT title against Josh Alexander (that’s a great pairing, could be good!), Queen Aminata vs Skye Blue (settle down, boys!), plus the first match from Father & Son team Christian Cage and Nick Wayne against the Learning Tree’s Big Bill & Bryan Keith. We also have the Battle of the Kyles between O’Reilly & Fletcher, and a bit of mixed CMLL/AEW action, with Templario teaming with Brody King to take on MY GUY Hechicero & Rocky Romero. That is quite the show on paper, so let’s see if it can deliver.

Location: Kent, WA

Venue: ShoWare Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are NOT LIVE from Washington, with the entranceway fire cannons doing their thing. Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show from the ring, as we prep for the face to face between FTR and the Outrunners. It’s the Outrunners out first as Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum make their way to the ring. Accompanied by Stokely Hathaway, here comes FTR.

Stokely takes the mic and says in theory, FTR should be challenging for the World tag team championships, but first they need to clear the air. Stokely is flabberghasted at the Outrunners’ behavior. A few months ago they were all pals but now they want to make FTR out to be enemies.

Cash takes the mic and thanks Stokely for being spot on, he can’t work out what they might have done to offend the Outrunners so much. They’ve done nothing wrong, all they did was start looking out for FTR. Then all of a sudden Adam Copeland, Daniel Garcia and the Outrunners had a problem with it. Cash had a present made up and he directs everyone’s attention to the screen.

A slow motion video package plays with sad music showing the FTRunners having a wonderful time together a few months ago.

Dax grabs the mic now, and says jealousy reared its ugly head. There’s the Outrunners’ ceiling, which doesn’t really compare to FTR’s ceiling. People around the world loved the Outrunners, but they got their one opportunity to become tag champs, and what happened? They embarrassed themselves. That’s when people started thinking, oh these guys are a joke, a meme, a comedy act. They’re not laughing with them, they’re laughing in their face. They don’t care about the Outrunners, they never cared about them. All they had to do was latch onto FTR and ride their coattails, but no, they sided with the people instead. So now they’ll have to learn the hard way. The people will turn on the Outrunners just like they turned on FTR. They will never be “FTR good”…top guys, out.

Magnum takes the mic and says maybe Dax is right, the Outrunners aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. They like to have fun sometimes. They came up short against the Hurt Syndicate. There’s one thing Dax is dead wrong about…he sees the Outrunner shirts, and he’ll be damned if these people ever stop believing in the Outrunners. Floyd says he doesn’t think it was ever a mistake. The biggest mistake was that they believed in FTR. The second something better came along, FTR dropped them. The Outrunners were put on this earth to wrestle, to entertain, and to whoop FTR’s ass.

FTR head back down the ramp but Stokely puts a stop to that. Stokely says FTR don’t fight for free, especially not in Washington. But if they want to fight next week, they can do it in California.

*We recap the events of Dynamite last night.

*The Patriarchy are here as we prepare for our opening contest.

Christian Cage & Nick Wayne (w/ Kip Sabian & Mother Wayne) vs Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Keith and Wayne begin this one as the legal men. Snapmare from Wayne, reversal into a hammerlock by Keith. Slap across the face from Wayne, Keith responds with a big chop, and now Cage tags in. Big Bill tags in too and Christian looks nervous now. Bill slams Cage down face-first. Cage backs up and tags out to Wayne again. Scoop slam, Keith in with a senton for 2. Bill press slams Wayne onto Cage! Both men tossed to the outside, and now Keith fires off a tope con hilo to take them both down as we head to commercial.

Back from break, Cage and Wayne are back in control. Snap suplex from Wayne gets a 1 count on Keith. Reverse DDT from Cage connects for a 2 count, VINTAGE CAGE! He looks for the Killswitch but can’t get it and both men collide heads. Wayne and Bill tag in, but Bill is the house of fire. He biels Cage into the corner, hits a running splash, followed by a big boot. He jumps over a spear attempt from Cage! Biiiiig spinning sidewalk slam on Wayne! Exploder suplex by Bryan Keith, covers Wayne, 1, 2, noooo! Big BIll heads to the floor with his sights set on Kip Sabian and he tosses him over the barricade. Meanwhile, Keith gets rolled up, Wayne with his feet on the ropes! 1, 2, NO. Keith gets a spinning powerbomb but Mother Wayne is on the apron to cause the distraction. Bill pins Cage up against the ringpost but Cage ducks and Bill sends himself into the post. Keith is uo, kick to the face, rising headbutt to Wayne! Spinning powerbomb attempt again, but Cage is there with a SPEAR! Wayne with a roundhouse kick to pick up the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

Time: 12:43

Rating: *** – I wasn’t sure I was ready to buy Bill and Keith as faces just yet, but it worked, and their offense got a good response from the crowd. It probably helps being up against love-to-hate guys like Cage so this was smart booking.

*Josh Alexander is backstage says he gets to free Adam Cole of the burden of being a fighting champion. Paragon and the Don Callis Family are no strangers to each other. Cole issued an open challenge, and Alexander was the one to answer it. Cole has a bad ankle, so he’s not walking out tonight with the championship…he won’t walk out tonight at all. Nice.

*We see Christian Cage and Nick Wayne walking backstage. Christian says he couldn’t be prouder of Nick Wayne. MVP shows up, and he’s impressed. He heard what Cage said about being the first Father-Son tag team champions. Coming from Cage, one of the greatest tag team champions in history, that brings gravitas. But as talented as Wayne is, he’s still a kid. MVP warns him not to do this to himself. Cage wonders if he’s trying to convince himself? Cage says he’s learned…never trust a criminal. He wasn’t even a good criminal because he got caught. DAMN! Cage says he runs AEW, and if he wants those tag titles, he’ll take them. MVP wants to say good luck, because they’ll need it.

Templario & Brody King vs Hechicero & Rocky Romero

Templario and Hechicero are the guys to start and Hechicero takes Templario down with a shoulder block before getting in King’s face. Tijeras from Templario, Hechicero back with a rising knee in the corner, but Brody King has tagged in now. Romero wants in! Rocky goes to square up to Brody but his head is only at chest level. King knocks him down with ease, Hechicero causes a distraction, gets Brody on the apron, and Rocky follows with a dropkick. Hechicero stomps Brody down in the corner, and then double teams Brody…no, King comes back with a double clothesline. Templario with a crossbody on Hechicero, Brody body slams Rocky on top. Senton from King! Templario makes the cover for 2 as we head to PIP.

We’re back, as Templario nails a gourdbuster before tagging in King. Chops to the chest on Hechicero, he whips Romero in and splashed them. CANONBALL to Hechicero, 1, 2, Rocky makes the save. Rocky is tossed back outside, but as he goes for a double team move, Rocky low bridges the ropes and King falls to the floor. Hechicero locks in a kneebar but Templario makes it to the ropes. Wheelbarrow German by Templario, tag to King, and Romero is in too. They trade chops and King gets the better of that exchange. Misses a running splash. Enziguri from Tempario. DOUBLE STOMP to Hechicero who is poised on the shoulders of King, draped over the top rope. Templario with the Sasuke Special! King follows up with the GONZO BOMB! 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Templario & Brody King

Time: 10:15

Rating: **3/4 – Perfectly fine, good fun contest here, slightly eaten up by commercial. Random pairing but I can dig this team of Templario and King, they had good chemistry.

*Video package for Mercedes Mone, looking at her time in AEW so far.

*This transitions into a silent movie for Toni Storm…until Mercedes Mone seemingly smashes up the video tape. Mone says she sees through Storm’s act…she’s a mark, whereas Mone is a star, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. She’s not just some motherfucker, she’s THE motherfucker who will get fucked over in Texas (all bleeped out, mind!). This is what Mone came to AEW to do. This will be a murder that Storm wrote. Last week she walked her like the dog she is, and she will walk all over her face to All In. Next week on Dynamite 100, it will be Match 1000 for Mone, and it will be a preview of the beating she’s going to give Storm.

*Lexy Nair says next week it’s Mercedes Mone vs Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite 300. Toni Storm is with Mina Shirakawa backstage saying she will play snooker with Mone’s snatch. Mina makes Storm promise that she won’t get involved in the match next week. Storm agrees and tells Mina to at least keep her alive for All In.

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) vs Vertvixen

RIP Vertvixen, amiriiiight?! The bell rings and Bayne charges with a flying knee. Mongolian chop, running splash in the corner and an underhook suplex. Vertvixen tries to fight back but Bayne levels her with a right hand. Flying lariat connects. Fate’s Descent connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 1:54

Rating: N/R – Thanks for coming, Vertvixen! Bayne looks strong as she works towards a spot in the Casino Gauntlet.

*Backstage, Anthony Bowens is here to say next week on Dynamite 300 he is entering the Casino Gauntlet Entry match. When he wins, he gets to enter at #2, and you can’t have the biggest PPV of the year without the 5 tool player, and he will Prove Them Wrong.

[AEW TNT Championship] Adam Cole (c) vs Josh Alexander

Alexander immediately goes for the ankle, as threatened earlier in the night. Cole works out of a headscissors but Alexander keeps him grounded. Jumping neckbreaker by Cole gets an early 2 count. Cole kicks the knee, looks for the Panama Sunrise but eats a forearm instead. Crossbody by Alexander through the ropes sends Cole to the floor as we head to commercial.

We’re back, and Alexander tosses Cole into the buckles, but runs into a superkick. Clotheslines from Cole, punt kick, he tries to lift Alexander up but the ankle is affected. Eventually gets him up, shoulder breaker over the knee. Cole avoids a backfist and hits a backstabber, 1, 2, no! Cole hobbles back to his feet, looks for the Panama Sunrise again but Alexander nails a flapjack. Finlay roll by Alexander, double knees off the middle rope! 1, 2, no. Alexander is thinking C4 Spike, can’t get him. Alexander gets Cole on hs shoulders, ascends the buckles! Cole clobbers his way out of it, and both men tussle on the ropes. Alexander is pushed back…PANAMA SUNRISE! 1, 2, NO!

Cole drops the kneepad ready for the Boom kick, Alexander drops down though. He tries to pick Alexander up, but the Walking Weapon was playing opossum and picks the leg, locking in the Ankle Lock! Cole manages to kick him away. German suplex, bridging pin by Alexander but can’t hold it due to the damage to the neck. Superkick caught, Alexander looks for a powerbomb, denied. Superkick, BOOM kick connects, 1, 2, 3!!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

Time: 12:32

Rating: ***1/4 – Lovely bit of tekkers on display here, especially with Alexander staying laser focused on the ankle, but also selling the neck offense really well.

*Ricochet is walking backstage when AR Fox intercepts him. Fox questions why Ricochet left him high and dry…when the Gates of Agony attack him from out of nowhere! They hit their double team toss into a steel gate, and Ricochet seems very happy, wanting to talk to them off camera as he tries to assemble his team of cohorts.

*Promo for Alex Windsor. She says she belongs where the best wrestle, and she’s here to prove it. She will stop at nothing until everyone knows the name Alex Windsor.

Queen Aminata vs Skye Blue (w/ Julia Hart)

Julia Hart causes a distraction within the first few moments, allowing Blue to get a kick to the face in. Aminata and Blue trade right hands, Aminata goes for the kick in the ropes but Skye avoids it and hits a draped Twist & Shout from the apron to the floor as we go to PIP.

Kick to the head by Aminata, cover for 2. Aminata looks for a twisting neckbreaker, but Blue counters. TKO, 1, 2, nooo, Aminata kicks out. Headbutt by Aminata, and we get the signature ASS BOUNCE to the face of Skye Blue! Running kick connects but Blue rolls to the floor to avoid a pin attempt. Aminata heads out and Julia again causes a distraction, allowing Blue to send Aminata into the ring steps. As Aminata gets to her feet, Blue is perched on the top rope, DOUBLE KNEES off the top to the floor! Sort of missed Meteora but it looked devastating anyway, so they made it work! Back in the ring, Code Blue connects. Aminata comes back with the Off with her Head! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Queen Aminata

Time: 8:33

Rating: **3/4 – I like that we’re getting behind Aminata consistently, as she’s performed well for a long time now and has just been waiting for the spotlight.

*Post-match, Julia Hart enters the ring and comes face to face with Aminata…until the music of Thekla hits! Thekla makes her way to the ring, and Aminata is caught between them. Skye Blue attacks from behind, and now Thekla joins in the fray, seemingly aligning with Blue and Hart. TayJay are here as Tay Melo and Anna Jay run off the others with lead pipes and a 2×4. And now it’s the turn of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford to reappear as we start sowing seeds for the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

*Lexy Nair is with Daniel Garcia, talking about the problems with the Don Callis Family. Rocky Romero shows up and says the Don Callis Family don’t have a problem with him. They gave him an opportunity, and he doesn’t need an answer just yet. But he wants to raise some issues to him. Does Danny think Cole would be friends with him? Wasn’t Cole just trying to get close to him to get close to the TNT title? Rocky says if he wants a real friend, no, a real family, he knows where to find them.

*A reminder that Dynamite 300 is this coming week, with Kota Ibushi vs Kazuchika Okada. Next week is Collision 100, and FTR vs Outrunners is official.

*It’s time…for the main event! /MarkHenryVoice.

Kyle O’Reilly vs Kyle Fletcher

Haha duelling “Let’s Go Kyle / Kyle Sucks” chants. Mat grappling to begin, Fletcher with a clean break in the corner though. “THIS IS KYLE” chant rings out. O’Reilly tries a sunset flip but Fletcher stomps him. Jujigatame, O’Reilly transitions into the ankle lock, Fletcher reaches the ropes though. Both men battle on the outside as we head to commercial.

Back from our last break of the night, and Fletcher is in control as “WE WANT KYLE” chants go up. This crowd is having a blast. Scoop slam attempt but O’Reilly counters with a triangle submission! Fletcher manages to shrug him off, and they trade strikes. Kitchen sink from O’Reilly! Repeated kicks by O’Reilly, and the crowd chant KYLE with every kick. Arm wringer into a guillotine from O’Reilly, and he chop blocks the leg. Cover, 2 count, O’Reilly instantly grabs the arm as Fletcher gets the arm up and locks in an armbar. “WE KYLE PEOPLE” chant. Big boot from Fletcher misses, O’Reilly capitalizes with dragon screws in the ropes. Diving knee to Fletcher while he’s trapped in the ropes! O’Reilly goes back up top…diving knee drop to the back of the knee! Kneebar applied, Fletcher is in trouble but inches his way to the ropes. On the outside, Fletcher hits a superkick and a running boot, but O’Reilly follows up with an arm wringer into a steel chair. Running shotgun dropkick off the apron, sending Fletcher into the barricade!

Lance Archer rocks up out of nowhere and tries to chokeslam O’Reilly on the apron, can’t get it. He causes a distraction though, allowing Fletcher to hit a Michinoku Driver, 1, 2, NO. Small package from O’Reilly, 1, 2, NO! Fletcher is instantly back up, running knee! BRAINBUSTER. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Time: 13:13

Rating: ***3/4 – Great technical stuff here with a red hot crowd who were intent on having maximum fun. Really strong work from both men, made even better by the rabid crowd reaction.

*”THANK YOU KYLE” chants, but Lance Archer is here to put a stop to the fun, stomping down O’Reilly. Fletcher continues the assault but here come Paragon along with Daniel Garcia. Fletcher heads back up the ramp with Archer as Paragon check on O’Reilly and help him to his feet as we head off the air.