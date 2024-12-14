Sambus’ TNA Final Resolution 2024 Review  

Good evening, friends, and welcome to 411’s live Friday night coverage! It’s Theo Sambus on hand here to take you through TNA’s last PPV of 2024.

As of earlier today, we’ve heard rumors of who may be returning to the Knockouts division, possibly as soon as tonight’s event, so brace for that potential storm. Outside of that buzz, the show has a couple of potential standouts in Moose vs Kushida, and the ‘this-COULD-actually-be-awesome’ four-way between Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Mike Santana and Josh Alexander. Alongside all that we have our main event of Nic Nemeth vs AJ Francis…which I can’t say I’m especially stoked for, but I’ll happily approach it with an open mind.

I’m sure there’s a ton of TNA I need to catch up on from 2024, so drop some recommendations in the comments below – TNA matches of the year, hit me with them! In the meantime, let’s head down to Center Stage…

Location: Atlanta, GA

Venue: Center Stage

Commentary: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

[Countdown to Final Resolution]

Leon Slater vs JDC

JDC thrusts his loins at Slater off a shoulder block, and Slater returns the favor. Tijeras, JDC spills to the outside and receives an over-the-post tope con hilo. Slater goes up top again but JDC pulls him hard to the canvas by the arm. Running uppercuts and a side Russian legsweep, cover for 2. Curtis catches Slater off the buckles and hits a Falcon Arrow for 2. Leaping leg lariat from Slater has both men on the canvas. Dropkick by Slater, kip up, top rope crossbody gets 2. JDC sweeps the legs, follows up with a tornado DDT and gets a 2 count. They fight on the buckles, and Slater hits a leaping enziguri, sending JDC crashing from the top rope to the floor. Over-the-post somersault plancha from Slater! Back in the ring, the Swanton 450 misses, JDC rolls him up and gets the feet on the ropes for a cheap 1, 2, 3.

Winner: JDC

Time: 7:04

Rating: **3/4 – Decent sprint to kick us off, with Slater showing off his athletic prowess, and JDC grounding his offense. Cheap win for JDC, but it works.

*Hammerstone has apparently received an injury and is unable to compete tonight. Jake Something is here to talk about a replacement. Jake says does he look like he needs help? He can do anything on his own, that’s where he thrives. “Here’s an answer, and it’s a statement…what’s my name?” That’s…that’s not a statement, Jake.

Jonathan Gresham vs Frankie Kazarian

This looks good on paper! Kazarian wants to remind everyone that he is the king of TNA, and he cheapshots Gresham early on. Gresham vaguely gets an octopus hold in the ropes, although it looks…weird. Crossbody from Gresham connects and gets a 2 count. Leg drop across the back of the neck by Kaz, followed by a lariat. Vertical suplex by Kazarian, and he wants the ref to raise his hand in victory already. Back suplex, pin attempt but Gresham bridges out. Rollup gets 2, Gresham avoids another suplex, tries to get a bridging pin but Kazarian locks in a chicken wing. Gresham works out of it, octopus hold applied, and Gresham adds insult to injury, hammering fists down on the neck and shoulder. Kazarian eventually rolls through into the ropes to break it.

Slingshot cutter from Kazarian! 1, 2, no. Kazarian looks for another chicken wing but Gresham prevents it, crossbody, Kazarian rolls through and gets the feet on the ropes! 1, 2, no. Thumb to the eye, chicken wing locked in…Gresham has to tap.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Time: 9:11

Rating: *** – Gresham wasn’t as crisp as he usually is, but this gave us some good back and forth, and it’s a pretty high calibur affair to have on the pre-show.

[MAIN SHOW]

[TNA X Division Championship] Moose (c) vs Kushida

Kushida goes for the legs as the bell rings but Moose gets him the corner and lays in the chops. Hard whip into the opposite corner, Moose misses a shoulder charge and Kushida immediately starts targetting that arm. Moose is sent to the floor, but catches Kushida on a hurracanrana attempt and tosses him head and shoulder first into the steel steps. Apron powerbomb! Moose ain’t playing around tonight.

The ref is about to count Kushida out, getting up to 9…but Moose stops him! He wants to inflict more punishment. Moose takes a run up around the ring, but Kushida evades at the last moment and Moose goes crashing into the steel steps. Kushida stands on the steps and drives the left arm into them with a single arm divorce court. Back in the ring, a spin kick to the arm connects. Go to Hell from Moose, 1, 2, no. Moose tries for a powerbomb but the arm is preventing him from lifting Kushida. Handspring kick to the arm, palm strike in the corner but Moose catches him with a uranage, 1, 2, no. Moose talks trash and slaps Kushida in the face, but Kushida is right back up! Overhand wristlock into the hoverboard lock, but Moose works out of it. Flatliner into the middle buckle, tornado DDT and the Back to the Future! 1, 2, NO. That was slick.

Kushida continues to kick the arm while Moose tries to rally with just the one good arm. Tanaka punch from Kushida, headbutt by Moose. Moose runs up the ropes, dives off but Kushida catches him with the Hoverboard lock! Center of the ring! Moose is close to tapping…but makes it to the ropes. Moose charges, Kushida with a rollup for 2. Enziguri, handspring but Moose catches him with a dropkick. SPEAR! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL TNA X Division Champion: Moose

Time: 10:52

Rating: ***3/4 – Kushida looked ‘intelligent’ in this one, spotting a weakness in Moose’s arm and focusing his offense there. That helped make this a smarter big man-little man contest, with excellent limbwork peppered throughout. I dug this.

*Gia Miller is with First Class – KC Navarro and AJ Francis. KC says people don’t believe in AJ Francis, but tonight everyone will. They are all about the money, but later on they will be all about the gold. AJ says he’s worked his entire career for this moment. He’s going to become World champion tonight and slam Nemeth through the TNA logo in the ring. He’s the biggest, baddest man walking and talking. The world is his, and everything in it.

The Rascalz vs PCO and Sami Callihan vs Jake Something

As we learnt earlier, Hammerstone is injured, so Jake Something has opted to go it alone in this one. Callihan and Wentz begin this one, with Callihan firing off a misdirection lariat to take down Wentz. Something tags himself in, Wentz hits a flurry of strikes and tijeras takedown, but Something swipes away the dropkick attempt. Miguel in, Something avoids the double team at first but the Rascalz work together to take him down. PCO tags in, Rascalz kick him down to his knees, but he’s up again and levels them with a double clothesline.

Callihan in, flapjacks Miguel into the top rope and hits an Air Raid Crash for 2. Callihan uses PCO as a battering ram in the corner on Miguel. Backbreaker from PCO, followed by a legdrop. Miguel fights back, they mistime a miscue spot so PCO and Callihan appear to clothesline each other for no reason. Something and Wentz fight on the ramp, Something tries to powerbomb Wentz but Wentz hurracanranas him into the ring. Wentz sweeps the legs and hits a German on Something! Rascalz double team Something in the corner, Miguel gets an assisted crucifix bomb for 2. Superkick and a dive from Miguel, Callihan is the only one up now. Callihan tosses Wentz to the outside and is thinking of diving himself. No, he directs PCO to the top rope. PCO climbs…PCOSAULT TO THE FLOOR! Madness. Stunner by Callihan on Something, but an enziguri catches him offguard. SSP from Wentz, Something with a powerbomb, and a powerbomb to Miguel on top of Wentz too. Powerbomb to Callihan! Powerbomb to PCO? Something nails it! But PCO sits right back up. PCO and Jake go back and forth on strikes, then PCO gets him in position for a reverse DDT and Miguel dives in. Wentz nails the UFO cutter too. Spinebuster by Miguel on Something, assisted double stomp. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Rascalz

Time: 11:03

Rating: **3/4 – When PCO and Callihan were in control, this ground to a halt, and coupled with some miscues it didn’t get off to the best start. They rallied with all the chaos in the closing minutes though with some pretty fun spots.

The lights go out post-match and we get the ’23’ deal. The lights come back on, but there’s no sign of whoever 23 may be. PCO and Callihan exit the ring and head to the back.

*Eric Young appears to speak with Steve Maclin, giving him a pep talk for the four-way tonight. Young sees him as World champion in the future, and he has his back. Maclin says he’s got this.

Ace Austin vs Trent Seven

Austin grounds Seven and hits a low dropkick, before both men spill to the outside. Trent tries to sweep the legs, Austin cartwheels to avoid it. After some kicks on the outside, Austin goes to springboard in, but Seven nudges the ropes, crotching Ace. Body slam into the ropes enables Seven to take control. Trent has arm control and delivers repeated chops, but Austin gets fired up, only to walk into a DDT. Birminghammer attempt, Austin avoids it, misses a big boot in the corner and gets planted by Seven.

Seven grabs the Chris Bey tshirt and wipes his jock on it before ripping it in half. Spin kick from Austin. A series of lariats in the corner, and Austin springboards in for another spin kick and gets a 2 count. Repeated chops from Austin now and he sits Seven on the buckles. He runs along the apron and flips into a headscissor back into the ring, and a double stomp which gets a 2. Mounted punches before Austin goes up top again, only for Seven to chop the leg. Seven sets him up on his shoulders…BIRMINGHAMMER ON THE APRON. Pin attempt, 1, 2, Austin gets his foot on the ropes. X-plex, and Austin kicks out at 2. Chops to the neck from Seven, Austin blocks the 7 star lariat. Spinning heel kick. Bop and Bang connects, 7-star lariat! Piledriver, 1 count kick out from Ace Austin. Birminghammer countered into a DDT. Art of Finesse connects, as does the spinning neckbreaker (1-Too-sweet) for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Ace Austin

Time: 12:36

Rating: **3/4 – Fine for what it was, it just didn’t engage fans until the very end. They popped for some of the bigger spots but died off in between – the 1 count kickout did get a decent pop, but felt unearned, even if they were telling the story of Austin fighting for his friend Bey.

*Kazarian reflects on his win earlier, and he says TNA has been trending this year because of him. Kazarian will be keeping a close eye on the World title match later. He wants to end things on a high note, atop the throne of TNA as World champion.

Jordynne Grace vs Rosemary

Rosemary charges in but Grace ducks and fires off some rights. Atomic drop and a clothesline from Grace, fireman’s driver and a sliding lariat connect. Grace goes for a suplex, Rosemary blocks it, so Grace lifts her to the turnbuckle instead. They head up top, Rosemary with a sunset flip but Grace holds on…only for Rosemary to bite the back of the leg. Electric chair attempt from Grace, but Rosemary falls back over the top rope, locking in an illegal submission until she has to relinquish the hold.

Rosemary works over the shoulder and sends Jordynne to the apon, wrapping the arm around the bottom rope and taking advantage of the 5 count. They head to the outside, where Rosemary rebounds off the steel steps with a right hand. Back in the ring, Grace goes for a lariat, Rosemary grabs the arm and tries a backslide, but Grace gets one of her own. Grace with an Air Raid Crash for 2. Backfist and a World’s Strongest Slam, but Rosemary comes back with a spear. Grace absorbs it! Another backfist from Grace, 1, 2, no. They head to the ramp, and Grace gets Rosemary on her shoulders, but Rosemary counters with a sleeper. Grace rises to her feet, and rears back to drop Rosemary on the ramp. Rosemary with a spear through the ropes back into the ring! 1, 2, no. As Above So Below is countered with a back body drop, and Jordynne sets up for the Muscle Buster. Conncts! 1, the referee gets taken out by someone in a balaclava mask. Grace is taken out on the floor, and right hands are delivered to her. The masked assailant hits a big DDT and then takes off her coat and balaclava…yep, it’s Tessa Blanchard. Big boos from the crowd. And that appears to be it?

Winner: No Contest

Time: 11:00-ish (bell never rang)

Rating: **1/2 – Match was fine until the ‘nothing’ finish (literally, it just got abandoned). I didn’t have any desire to see Blanchard return, but she’ll bring some gravitas to the Knockouts division, especially if Grace is indeed leaving soon.

Gia Miller catches up with Tessa Blanchard backstage. Tessa said she had to remind people who built this company, and she’s here to take back what’s hers. She shoves Gia in the face!

[Winner Gets a TNA World Title Shot at Genesis] Joe Hendry vs Josh Alexander vs Mike Santana vs Steve Maclin

Everyone makes a play at Alexander, and it’s Santana who takes him off-guard. Running chop in the corner, Alexander sends him to the outside but Maclin comes in in his place. Now Hendry in to take on Alexander, clotheslines connect. Pop-up powerbomb from Hendry, with Santana and Maclin sending Alexander into Hendry. Now Santana tees off on Hendry and Maclin, enziguri in the corner. Hendry with a cutter and the stalling suplex on Maclin. Alexander grabs his legs and pulls him to the outside. Santana takes off Maclin’s head with a big boot from off camera which looked and sounded awesome.

Alexander again plays spoiler, pulling Santana to the outside, then delivers multiple Germans to Maclin. 9 Germans! Maclin with clubbing blows in the corner to avoid a tenth, then sets Alexander up in a tree of woe. Misses the strike, rolls to the floor and gets clotheslined by Hendry. Dragon screw as Hendry is getting back in the ring, and Alexander continues to take out the leg, kicking the hamstring. He boots Maclin and Santana away, keeping them out of the ring. Hendry avoids a dive but Alexander stays in control. Hendry tries to rally, Alexander tosses him to the floor though. Santana back up, and he gets into it with Alexander, both trading strikes. Crossbody to the back of Santana, big boot to Maclin too. Diving knee drop gets 2 for Alexander on Santana. German on the ramp to Maclin! Alexander sets up for the C4 spike, avoided though. Santana with the rolling cutter, 1, 2, no.

Spinning lariat misses, Alexander clips him on the buckles and heads up with him. Santana puts the brakes on, headbutts, Alexander bites him….but here come Hendry and Maclin to pull Alexander away. Santana dives for an assisted blockbuster/Streetsweeper on Alexander! Hendry and Santana duke it out, Hendry comes out of the corner like a house of fire, fallaway slam connects. Maclin nails the busaiku knee for 2 but its broken up by Santana. Snap DVD to Maclin gets 2. Alexander with the torture rack bomb to Santana, 1, 2, no. Hendry and Alexander on the buckles now, Alexander headbutts him down, Hendry back up though. Fallaway slam from the middle rope! Santana and Maclin dive as well! Alexander breaks up the cover with an ankle lock though. It’s all breaking down! They spill to the outside, and Hendry slingshots the ropes with the stage dive to take out all three guys.

Double clotheslines from Hendry and Maclin. On the outside, Alexander has a zip tie, and he ties Santana to the railing! Except he can’t get the zip tie to co-operate. Finally gets it, Santana is stuck there now. Haha ‘you can’t ziptie’ chants begin. Maclin spears Hendry, Alexander with a low blow to Maclin while the ref is distracted. Standing Ovation! 1, 2, 3! WE BELIEVE!

Winner and heading to Genesis: Joe Hendry

Time: 18:23

Rating: ***1/2 – They went for the two-men-in, two-men-out four-way formula, making it a little takey-turny at times, but Alexander was a BOSS taking on all comers. The zip-tie awkwardness takes it down a notch as it came just when things were peaking, but this had some moments of greatness and I was having a blast towards the end. Hendry is obviously the right choice here, surely they have to pull the trigger at Genesis?

*Help Support Chris Bey video package plays. Big love to our guy Bey!

*Nic Nemeth is happy that Final Resolution is finally here. Francis thinks it’s practically already his championship, and now Hendry is officially the number one contender, and people are already thinking it will be Francis vs Hendry. Nemeth says he’s the man here, and he always will be. He proves how good he is every single night. It’s going to stay that way. He is the best TNA World Champion, apparently.

[TNA Knockouts World Championship – Falls Count Anywhere] Masha Slamovich (c) vs Tasha Steelz (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Jade Cheung is about to give us the super special ring introductions, but here comes Santino Marella. He says that Alisha Edwards didn’t respect authority at Turning Point and that’s unacceptable. So she’s not just banned from ringside, she’s banned from the building! Santino orders security down to ringside to make sure no one else interferes, and says this will have a definitive finish. Santino picks up Edwards and walks off with her as the bell rings.

Repeated snapmare takeovers from Slamovich give the early advantage to the champion. Steelz walks around ringside, so Slamovich dives with a tornillo, taking out Steelz and some of the ringside security. Cover, 1, 2, no. Slamovich gestures to suplex Steelz into the steps, but Steelz counters and suplexes Masha into them instead! Ouch. Cover, 1, 2, no. Back in the ring, a running knee to the face gets a 2. Steelz applies a chinlock, Masha works out of it and boots Steelz to the floor. Slamovich on the apron, running PK attempt but Steelz sweeps the leg. Draping DDT! 1, 2, no. Haha those security are still laid out from the tornillo, amazing.

Superplex from Slamovich as they work back inside the ring. They trade blows on their feet, rising knee in the corner, spinning wheel kick from Masha, 1, 2, no. Masha looks for the package piledriver but Tasha rakes the eyes. Draping DDT attempt on the ramp this time, but Slamovich drives her back-first into the post. Slamovich is thinking package piledriver on the apron, Tasha counters though. Cutter on the ramp by Steelz! 1, 2, no. Tasha drags Slamovich further up the ramp, hits the Stratus-esque bulldog off the entranceway onto the ramp! 1, 2, NO. Tasha bounces Slamovich’s head off the floor, but Masha rallies back. Headbutt from Steelz, Slamovich catches her with a rising knee and delivers the Requiem piledriver for the 1, 2, 3 on the ramp!

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts World Champion: Masha Slamovich

Time: 12:30

Rating: ***1/4 – Pretty decent action, and I enjoyed that they kept it wrestling-focused rather than going for hardcore spots. Good effort from both women here, that was fun.

[TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables Match] The Hardys (c) vs The System

Matt and Myers pair off, as do Jeff and Eddie. Until the Hardys team up for some Poetry in Motion on Eddie Edwards. Plot Twist to Eddie, and one to Myers as well! The Hardys have cleaned house, and now they get into a Dudleyz spat, bickering over who will get the tables. They decide to both go and share responsibility. The Hardys bring a table inside the ring and set it up. Twist of Fate to Myers, they lie Myers on the table, but Edwards crotches Jeff.

Eddie gets Matt laid out on the table, but Matt manages to struggle and slide off it. Matt has Myers on the top rope, table positioned below. Matt with the superplex, but Edwards moves the table to save the match for his team. Boston Knee Party to Matt, spear by Myers follows up. The System set Matt up and drive him through the table with a crucifix slam, meaning they just have to send Jeff through a table now in order to win.

Jeff is driven back-first into the apron, allowing the System time to re-arrange furniture at ringside, placing two tables together. Myers and Edwards work over Jeff in the ring, with Matt still down at ringside, selling the effects of the table. The System bring Jeff to the outside, looking to send him through the tables off the ramp, but Matt makes the save. Twist of Fate on the ramp from Jeff. Matt Hardy with the diamond cutter on Brian Myers off the apron through two tables! It’s 1-1 now, so the next table spot wins it.

Jeff and Eddie continue to tussle around the ringside area. A fan slaps Eddie, so he slaps him back, and the fan gets ejected. Seriously, why would fans ever even attempt to lay hands on these guys? So idiotic. Back in the ring, Jeff hits the wishbone legdrop and a senton, followed by the Whisper in the Wind. Matt and Myers are back up, with Matt being sent into the ringpost. Low blow by Brian Myers. Jeff signals for the Twist of Fate again, but Myers makes the save for Eddie. Myers drags Jeff out into the crowd and holds him back while Eddie lays in the blows. They head up to the mezzanine level and bring a table out. Shades of the Royal Rumble 2000 here. The System lay out Jeff on the table and gesture up to the railing above the aisle. But here comes Matt with a chair! Matt takes both guys out, the legs of the table Jeff was on give out, but the match continues as Jeff wasn’t driven through the table. Hardy tosses the dodgy table away and they grab another. Eddie is placed on the table as Jeff climbs. Jeff Hardy in position, rips off the shirt…SWANTON BOMB OFF THE MEZZANINE THROUGH THE TABLE! Eddie is driven through the table, allowing the Hardys to retain.

Winners and STILL TNA World Tag Team Champions: The Hardys

Time: 16:49

Rating: *** – This was all about building to the big table spots, and served its purpose more than fine. There’s not much happening in between the spots, but it sure pops the crowd.

[TNA World Championship] Nic Nemeth (c) vs AJ Francis w/ KC Navarro

Nemeth and Francis go toe to toe, with Francis talking shit. Headbutt by Nemet, superkick! 1 count kickout. Nemeth drives in some elbows and then jumps on Francis’ back for a sleeper but gets shrugged off. AJ levels Nemeth with a shoulder block. Frankie Kazarian appears, walking to ringside to get a closer look at the action. AJ looks for a Vader bomb but Nemeth rolls to the floor. Nemeth charges at Francies, gets caught and dumped on the apron. Kazarian has joined commentary now. KC Navarro lays in some shots to Nemeth while the referee is distracted, and now Francis signals for a chokeslam. Nemeth avoids it, tries a body slam but Francis just falls on top of him. Francis goes for another Vader bomb, gets Cheeky Nando’d and planted with a powerbomb. 1, 2, no.

Elbow drop train by Nemeth, and he heads up top, dives into a goozle. Francis shoves him back, big boot, 1, 2, no. AJ misses a splash in the corner, but Nemeth doesn’t miss his. Clothesline connects, AJ wants more. DDT from the champion, and now he gets the big body slam on Francis. Showstopper elbow, 1, 2, nope. Nemeth pulls Navarro up to the apron, causing the distraction, and Francis capitalizes with the TFL. 1, 2, no. Running knee in the corner by the challenger, and he finally hits the Vader bomb, but Nemeth has his foot on the rope. Navarro gets ejected from ringside at this point. Danger Zone, 1, 2, no.

Corner splash, AJ shrugs him off, moonsault by Francis but nobody home. Fameasser! 1, 2, no. Francis catches the superkick, gets Nemeth on his shoulders, who then slips out and hits a superkick anyway. Neckbreaker by Francis, 1, 2, no. AJ calls for the Down Payment chokeslam, delivers it but Nemeth rolls out to the ramp. Francis launches Nemeth back inside the ring with a release DVD. Down Payment countered into the Fameasser! Danger Zone connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL TNA World Champion: Nic Nemeth

Time: 15:13

Rating: ** – Who thought this would be a good idea for the main event spot? It wasn’t outright bad, it was just bland, uninspired, and unengaging. This would have been a letdown on TV, let alone as the closer for a TNA+ event. Sorry, but I hope Francis isn’t a fixture in the main event picture going forward.



KC Navarro charges back out to attack Nemeth after the match. Francis chokes out Nemeth and KC plants the title belt on the mat. Nemeth is about to get chokeslammed but here comes Joe Hendry to clean house. Hendry clotheslines Francis to the floor and tosses Navarro out after him. Nemeth grabs the belt just as Hendry is picking it up too. Both men keep hold of it until Nemeth grabs it forcefully away from him. Nemeth and Hendry go face to face in a preview of the Genesis main event, and that’s all for tonight folks! Thanks for joining us!